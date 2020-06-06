More than two dozen local residents gathered on the steps of the old courthouse on Morley Avenue on Saturday evening to show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Protestors have gathered around the nation since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer held Floyd's neck under his knee.
Demonstrators at the event, which was organized by the Santa Cruz County Democratic Party, observed a silent vigil for eight minutes and 46 seconds – the amount of time that Floyd was pinned down by the officer.
Speakers called for an end to racism and racial violence. "Together, our voices must be heard," said Esmeralda Cano.
Francis Glad, an organizer for the Democratic party, connected the demonstration to another local issue. "We must also denounce systemic racism when it comes to our borders," she said.
Saturday's vigil came after several events earlier in the week organized by local youth in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, including a demonstration on Mariposa Road and a march down Grand Avenue.