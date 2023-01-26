After Jason Almeida finishes his day job in the produce industry, he returns to his Rio RIco home, finds his way to the garage, and listens for the crackle of coffee beans.
The first crack is a defining moment in the roasting process: It’s a signal the beans have reached a certain temperature. Allowing that temperature to rise even higher will lead to more cracks – creating darker, bolder, or in some cases, burnt flavors.
“It’s a science. You’ve got to just keep doing it, and then you get used to the smell of it. You get used to what the bean looks like,” Almeida explained.
He and his wife, Ivonne Almeida, began roasting small batches of coffee in the spring of 2021. Around a year later, their company, Desert Dwellers Roasters, kicked off.
The two import the beans from different fair-trade farms – ranging from Brazil and Colombia to Ethiopia and Tanzania. Then, they roast, filling bags labeled by Ivonne, a graphic designer. Their 5-year-old son rides his bike around the garage as the warm aroma of coffee fills the air.
In Santa Cruz County, options for small-batch or specialty coffees are fairly limited. When the county’s first Starbucks opened over a decade ago within the Safeway store on Mariposa Road, Jason recalled, people reacted strongly.
“People were going bananas over it. I did, too,” he said. “Because that was the only place we could really have coffee here. Or you go to Circle K or something like that.”
But Desert Dwellers focuses not so much on the elaborately flavored drinks – more so on the bean itself: Where it’s sourced, how it’s roasted, and how it tastes.
“So instead of picking a caramel macchiato, you’ll be picking the notes,” Ivonne explained. “A fruity coffee, or a bold coffee.”
How it started
Jason and Ivonne – both Rio Rico natives who moved out of state, then returned later – had always been coffee drinkers. But during a trip to San Francisco in 2016, they toured a local roasting facility. Seeing the process in action, and then trying the freshly made product, changed things for them.
“It was actually the coffee that we were tasting,” Ivonne recalled. “Just a little bit of sugar and no creamer.”
Over the years, Jason had bonded with his own father over a love for coffee.
“And my dad would always encourage and say, ‘Hey, people love coffee, and there’s no coffee here. Maybe you can sell it. You can roast some,’” Jason said.
In 2021, his father passed away. Several months later, Jason decided to try.
“I said, ‘You know what? Let’s roast. Let’s just do it,’” he said.
To start, the couple bought a round, squat popcorn machine – a common piece of equipment used for home roasting. The first batch of coffee took more than an hour to roast. They set up a coffee tasting – also known as a cupping – to analyze the flavors and smells of the light-colored, bitter liquid.
“It was nutty. Kind of like between a blonde roast and a medium,” Jason said.
Ivonne laughed: “It was bad.”
Since then, however, through trial and error, the two have reached new heights in the coffee-roasting process, regularly selling bags of whole beans at pop-up events throughout the county. Now, using NextDoor – a social media app for neighbors – Ivonne said she’s discovered community members blocks away from her home who are coffee enthusiasts.
And they’ve graduated from the beginner-level popcorn machines to sleek, tall equipment that roasts larger quantities.
Future plans
Each roast is different, the Almeidas pointed out – it largely depends on the country where it was sourced.
“You taste it, you know it’s Brazil,” Jason said. “The chocolate.”
The company’s Ethiopian coffee, Ivonne said, has floral notes – reminiscent of jamaica or hibiscus tea. But, she noted, she wasn’t always able to detect those flavors. Her palette, she said, developed over time.
Now, Ivonne added, “it starts with one flavor and then it finishes with a different flavor. If you pay attention.”
And while they usually focus on the coffee itself, once in a while, they craft their own drink – a combination of their coffee, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, sugar and butter – blended together into a frothy, emulsified concoction.
For now, the two are continuing to roast and sell, documenting much of the process on social media. In the future, though, they hope to visit some of the coffee farms where they’ve sourced their beans – and, Jason added, a coffee shop might be in their line of vision one day.
Chuckling, Jason pointed out the still-vacant city trolley sitting on Grand Avenue. Maybe, he joked, that could be in Desert Dwellers’ future.
“I pass by,” he laughed, “and I go, ‘Look, there’s the coffee trolley.’”
Learn more at instagram.com/desertdwellers_roasters.