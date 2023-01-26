Desert Dwellers

Jason Almeida demonstrates the home coffee-roasting process.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

After Jason Almeida finishes his day job in the produce industry, he returns to his Rio RIco home, finds his way to the garage, and listens for the crackle of coffee beans.

The first crack is a defining moment in the roasting process: It’s a signal the beans have reached a certain temperature. Allowing that temperature to rise even higher will lead to more cracks – creating darker, bolder, or in some cases, burnt flavors.

Jason and Ivonne Almeida stand outside their Rio Rico home with their 5-year-old son, Liév. Since spring of 2021, the two have been roasting their own coffee, eventually starting their own business, Desert Dwellers.


