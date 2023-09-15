After being thrown into jeopardy by state-level budget cuts, 14 jobs at the Santa Cruz County Superintendent’s Office will remain intact, according to Superintendent Alfredo Velasquez.
“We’re able to maintain that,” Velasquez told the NI Thursday. “So, everybody was called in and informed that they had a job.”
The new development comes after weeks of uncertainty for the county educational agency – on Sept. 1, the Arizona Department of Education penned a letter to Velasquez, announcing a retraction of $4.2 million in federal funds that had already been allocated to the county.
The decision stemmed from Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, who’d recently announced that he planned to revoke certain funding from educational agencies if they failed to demonstrate the academic impact of their programming.
The County Superintendent’s Office was one of those agencies. Horne said in a statement that he intended to reallocate the funding toward a statewide tutoring program, “so parents whose children did not test as proficient can get free tutoring for students in first through eighth grades.”
Horne’s move – which threatened 14 county jobs along with various programs – garnered outcry from Arizona residents ranging from local community members to the state’s governor. Programs potentially impacted by the retracted funds included a mobile library, a student-run exhibit on local history, an early childhood center in Sonoita, and therapeutic art classes.
In response, Velasquez’s office began working with ADE, sending data on the programs to state officials.
Then, on Monday, ADE informed the NI that a portion of the funds would be returned to the county – $2 million, out of the original $4.2 million.
Reached for an update on Thursday, Velasquez confirmed the same outcome. And while the 14 county positions will remain unscathed, Velasquez pointed out, the yearly budget has been modified and a chunk of programming was cut, due to the drastically reduced funds.
“I had to eliminate my wellness program,” he explained, pointing to a number of social and emotional learning initiatives at the county.
Social and emotional learning
Social and emotional learning – also known as SEL – involves teaching students to manage their emotions, maintain positive relationships, and foster empathy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It is associated with decreases in suicide ideation and attempts, as well as increases in social and emotional skills, attitudes, behaviors and academic performance,” the CDC states.
Horne, who was elected to the state superintendent role last November, has established a hardline stance against social and emotional learning. On the ADE website, Horne regards SEL as “A ‘Trojan Horse’ to introduce the elements of Critical Race Theory into the schools.”
In a statement to the NI, the Arizona Department of Education confirmed that state officials will not allow any of the funds to be used for social and emotional learning at the County Superintendent’s Office.
“The funds are specifically designed to address learning loss, in other words, measurable academic outcomes in subjects like reading and math,” a spokesperson said. “That is why ww asked recipients to account for the academic impact of
their programs. That would not include social emotional learning.”
So what programming would be cut under the new funding model? According to Velasquez, the County Superintendent’s Office had been using part of the funds to build “calming corners” for elementary students – areas within a classroom where an overwhelmed child can decompress. The county was also using a portion of the funding to provide counselor training to teachers, who could in turn better assist students with mental health issues, Velasquez said.
Noting the lingering mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Velasquez has repeatedly stressed the importance of wellness programming within schools.
“It’s a necessity now,” Velasquez said.
To regain some of the lost funding, the county has submitted a grant ap-
plication, Velasquez said, and expects to hear back between now and October.