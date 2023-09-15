Bean bags (copy)

Books and beanbags adorn the Santa Cruzer Mobile Library for a kid-friendly reading space, which is funded by ESSER III.

 File photo by Angela Gervasi

After being thrown into jeopardy by state-level budget cuts, 14 jobs at the Santa Cruz County Superintendent’s Office will remain intact, according to Superintendent Alfredo Velasquez.

“We’re able to maintain that,” Velasquez told the NI Thursday. “So, everybody was called in and informed that they had a job.”



