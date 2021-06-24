Detention Officer Roy Trejo was recognized last week for his role in preventing a potential overdose death after an inmate swallowed four packages containing fentanyl pills.
On May 3, Jail Commander Raoul Rodriguez said, Trejo noticed that one of the inmates in the Santa Cruz County Detention Center was acting suspiciously.
During one of his tours of the cell block, Trejo found a few loose fentanyl pills inside the inmate’s cell. The inmate was referred for further observation in a rubber cell – a padded unit in which there isn’t anything for an inmate to hurt themselves.
“At that time, the inmate started regurgitating and regurgitated one bag and that bag contained over 90 pills,” Rodriguez said, adding that medical staff was notified and provided further examination. “We took him to the hospital and we recovered three additional packets that contained over (400) fentanyl pills.”
On June 17, the Tucson-based Law Matters 1030 radio show recognized Trejo for his role in preventing an overdose death inside the county jail.
Sherry Harrison, director of Law Matters 1030, said Trejo saved the inmate’s life, as well as many others by preventing the fentanyl pills from possibly being distributed to other people at the jail.
“If those (pill bags) had ruptured, he definitely would’ve had an overdose death,” Sheriff David Hathaway said of the inmate. “Obviously, the officer saved his life.”
Trejo joined the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer in March 2020.
Speaking about his recognition on June 17, Trejo said: “Now that this agency has recognized me, it feels good. This is family. We’re all family.”