The Arizona Department of Education has moved to terminate a major funding contract with the Santa Cruz County Superintendent’s Office – jeopardizing an array of local education positions and programs in one fell swoop.
In a Sept. 1 letter addressed to Superintendent Alfredo Velasquez, state education officials announced an abrupt end to the county’s use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, also known as ESSER III.
“You are to cease all work immediately,” the brief letter stated.
Retracting the funds creates uncertainty for 14 positions at the Superintendent’s Office, Velasquez told the NI. The move would also cancel or impact a number of grant-funded educational initiatives that range from behavioral health resources to an early childcare center in Sonoita.
Other affected programs would include arts education, literacy programming, and college and career training for middle school students, according to Velasquez.
“This is a ripple effect from early childhood, all the way to high school,” Velasquez said Friday afternoon. “So, it’s devastating.”
For now, Velasquez said, county leadership has agreed to support the affected 14 employees for one more pay period – two weeks. And in the meantime, he added, his office is working with the county manager, supervisors, and legal department in an effort to work with the ADE and regain the ESSER III funds.
“I’m not giving up. … I’m not going to stand back and allow this to happen,” Velasquez said.
‘Reasonable impact’
The decision to terminate the county’s ESSER III programming stems from the state’s top education official – Superintendent Tom Horne.
Earlier this week, Horne announced that he planned to cancel or reduce ESSER III funds for certain educational agencies if they failed to demonstrate “reasonable impact” from their current programming.
Reached Friday, a spokesperson from Horne’s office told the NI that the Arizona Department of Education had requested proof of that academic impact from Velasquez.
“We did not receive a response from the Santa Cruz County Superintendent, and therefore canceled that grant,” the spokesperson said in an email.
Velasquez, however, said Horne’s office had never reached out to him with any request for data or information. Then, on Sept. 1, Velasquez said he received the final letter, stating that the ESSER III funds had been retracted.
Before that, “I never heard anything,” Velasquez said, repeating himself: “Never.”
A special meeting, open to the public, is now slated for Monday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. at the County Government Complex. There, the Board of Supervisors will discuss potential paths forward with the county’s legal department, according to District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz.
“It really does hurt communities when you really abruptly pull money that is being used to really assist students,” Ruiz said Friday.
‘Successful in school’
To offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biden Administration funneled billions of dollars – known as ESSER funds – to the Arizona Department of Education.
In turn, the ADE began allocating the funding to local education agencies, and by summer 2022, the Santa Cruz County Superintendent’s Office had received a $5.86 million ESSER III grant.
With the money, the County Superintendent’s Office began implementing a barrage of programs and positions, including, but not limited to: new school counselors, a social and emotional learning coordinator, and an internship program that paired high school students with local businesses.
At the time, the ADE was headed by former state Superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Then, in November 2022, Arizona voters elected a new state superintendent: Horne.
In a news release earlier this week, Horne said he intends to rearrange and use the ESSER III funds for a separate, statewide program that would provide free reading and math tutoring to elementary school children.
“My first priority … is to raise academic outcomes,” Horne said in a statement. “Therefore, I am making $40 million available so parents whose children did not test as proficient can get free tutoring for students in first through eighth grades.”
Referencing agencies like the Santa Cruz County Superintendent’s Office, Horne added: “If they cannot show increased academic outcomes, I will, with this massive tutoring program.”
But Velasquez asserted that the county’s already-active ESSER III programs show long-lasting positive impacts. What’s more, he added, the programs implement reading, writing and math skills, while also focusing on other aspects of a student’s well-being – like mental health resources.
“Good mental and behavioral habits, those are things that are going to make a person be successful in school,” Velasquez added.
‘Very upsetting’
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Katie Hobbs released a statement decrying Horne’s announcement.
“Horne needs to put his partisan politics aside and do what’s right for the education of Arizona’s children,” Hobbs said.
Also reached Friday, Nogales Unified School District Superintendent Angelina Canto said the ESSER III funds received by her respective district would not be imperiled by Horne’s decision. Still, she described the retraction of funds from the County Superintendent’s Office as “very upsetting,” noting that community members have benefitted from the county’s ESSER III programming.
One such program is the ongoing Santa Cruzer – a multi-colored school bus that was repurposed into a mobile library using the ESSER III funds. Packed with books and interactive exhibits, the bus regularly tours through the county, making stops at schools, summer camps and other community spaces.
As small children explored the mobile library earlier this summer, program secretary Briana Rodriguez spoke to the NI about the project’s effect. Young readers, she said at the time, react to the bus with excitement and curiosity.
She added, with a smile, “Nobody’s ever seen this before in the whole county.”