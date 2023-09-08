Santa cruzer

The Santa Cruzer Mobile Library is one of a slew of local education initiatives that would be affected – or even eliminated – under State Superintendent Tom Horne's decision to reallocate federal funds.

 File photo by Angela Gervasi

The Arizona Department of Education has moved to terminate a major funding contract with the Santa Cruz County Superintendent’s Office – jeopardizing an array of local education positions and programs in one fell swoop.

In a Sept. 1 letter addressed to Superintendent Alfredo Velasquez, state education officials announced an abrupt end to the county’s use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, also known as ESSER III.

Horne

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne.
bus file

The Santa Cruzer Mobile Library awaits readers outside Nogales Fire Station #1 in June. The library could potentially be affected due to State Superintendent Tom Horne's decision to rescind federal funds from the Santa Cruz County Superintendent's Office.


