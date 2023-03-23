U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas lauded the expansion of CBP One – a mobile app for asylum-seeking migrants – during a visit to the Mariposa Port of Entry on Tuesday.
“We are now processing approximately 740 people a day … using (the) CBP One app,” Mayorkas said, addressing members of the media. “It’s a powerful example of its utility and efficiency.”
About two miles away in Mexico, Yesenia, a migrant mother attempting to seek asylum, painted a different picture.
“Day by day, since the app has been in operation, we’ve prayed to God a lot. Unfortunately, we have not been able to get an appointment,” she said.
The app, initially created in 2020, was expanded in January as the Biden administration rolled out new restrictions on asylum-seekers. It comes as the administration prepares to lift Title 42: a pandemic-era measure that immediately expels many migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border without proper documentation. The app is meant to allow prospective asylum-seekers to schedule an appointment with U.S. immigration officials without first crossing the border. The appointments, however, are available at only eight Southwest land ports, and Nogales is the only Arizona port using CBP One.
Asylum seekers like Yesenia, who disclosed only her first name, say it’s not a good solution. She was among the dozens of migrants and faith leaders who stood near the border wall in Nogales, Sonora Tuesday during a news conference with the Kino Border Initiative, a migrant advocacy group. One demonstrator held a sign, written in Spanish: “CBP One is unfair. Not all of us have smartphones.”
As Yesenia recounted her experience, her young daughter clung to her, dangling a pink, plastic doll from her left hand. They’d fled Guerrero, a state in southern Mexico, amid historically high rates of organized crime.
The same day, Mayorkas, along with Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, toured several facilities in Tucson to discuss border policy. Their time in Nogales included only a brief tour of the Mariposa port and a session with the media that lasted less than 20 minutes.
That didn’t go unnoticed by organizers at KBI.
“He decided not to come here and listen to us,” said Joanna Williams, KBI’s executive director, addressing migrants and advocates. “But we are going to make sure that he hears our voices.”
So far, migrants and advocates all along the border have cited issues with CBP One – like trouble navigating the app, or no access to a smartphone.
But above all, in Nogales, “the availability of appointments isn’t meeting the demand,” Williams said.
According to KBI, only 40 appointments have been scheduled on a daily basis at the Nogales port. Then, starting last Saturday, migrants who’d requested appointments in Nogales began receiving cancellations, Williams said.
“Saturday afternoon, Sunday, Monday,” Williams added. “And then I was literally walking to this. And I ran across 15 people who’d just been rejected over the last half hour, who’d had confirmed appointments.”
The reason behind the cancellations is not entirely clear. Williams noted that migrants of various nationalities, along with entire families, have been affected so far, making it difficult to trace a pattern, she told the NI.
Reached for comment, U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided a statement confirming that the CBP One mobile app “continues to operate in Nogales, AZ without disruption to schedule appointments for inspection under the Title 42 humanitarian exemption.”
During his visit to the Mariposa port, Mayorkas, accompanied by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, took several questions from members of the media before leaving Nogales. Only one question specifically addressed the app, and Mayorkas responded by praising its effectiveness.
In advance of Hobbs’ visit to the port, her office said the governor had been holding listening sessions “to learn more about the challenges, needs of communities, and how her office can best offer support on the heels of an impending influx of asylum-seeking migrants if Title 42 is suspended on May 11.”
In response to a follow-up question from the NI, a spokesperson for Hobbs’ office noted that the governor had met with migrant advocates in Tucson. During those listening sessions, Hobbs’ office said, it was established that any asylum-seekers being released in the U.S. should be connected with humanitarian groups that have “the capacity to receive them.”
Technical difficulties
Leslie, another migrant mother who’d provided only her first name, told demonstrators at Tuesday’s rally in Mexico that she’d been living in Nogales, Sonora for the past six months after fleeing her country of origin due to organized crime.
And as she attempts to seek asylum for herself and her children, the app has been a cause for exasperation, she said.
“It is really frustrating for us,” she said of CBP One, noting that many migrants didn’t have smartphones or data.
“Or knowledge,” she added, noting the particular technological challenge for older people. “For me, that’s sad.”
On top of understanding the changing asylum process in the United States, Leslie noted that her children were still grappling with the death of their father, who’d been killed in their home country.
“Nobody deserves it,” she said, her voice breaking. “But that’s life.”
When the app first launched, it was available in two languages: English and Spanish. Since then, Williams said, CBP has added a Haitian Creole version.
At one point, Williams said, Spanish-speaking migrants struggled to maneuver the application: Even on the Spanish version of the app, the menus were still in English.
“We actually had to take screenshots of all of the menus for them to believe that their app was wrong,” Williams added.
‘Almost impossible’
Along with the CBP One app, other potential changes are on the horizon for asylum-seeking migrants. On May 11, the Biden Administration is slated to lift Title 42, which has led to millions of expulsions over the past three years.
Several times in recent months, it had appeared that Title 42 would end. Deadlines were set, then pushed back as legal decisions evolved on the matter.
And as May 11 approaches, the administration is considering a new policy that would bar migrants from the asylum process in several common circumstances. If migrants, for example, cross the U.S.-Mexico border without authorization, they’d be considered ineligible for asylum “unless they meet certain limited exceptions,” according to the Department of Homeland Security. The policy would also bar migrants from seeking asylum if they failed to seek asylum in another country first, such as Mexico.
“We’ve sought comments,” Mayorkas said on Tuesday. “The comment period is now closed.”
However, the comment period is still open, according to the federal registry: The proposed rule, known as “Circumvention of Lawful Pathways,” is undergoing a public comment period that will end on March 27.
Briefly during the media conference at the port, Mayorkas discussed the potential changes to the U.S. asylum system.
That system, he said, “is designed to really preserve the institution of asylum, which we are so proud of.”
“Ultimately, foundationally,” he added, “we must have Congress pass legislation to fix what is a broken system.”
Speaking to the NI Tuesday, Williams of the KBI offered a different perspective.
“We’re getting close to being able to say it’s almost impossible to seek asylum,” she said.