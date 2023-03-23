U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas lauded the expansion of CBP One – a mobile app for asylum-seeking migrants – during a visit to the Mariposa Port of Entry on Tuesday.

“We are now processing approximately 740 people a day … using (the) CBP One app,” Mayorkas said, addressing members of the media. “It’s a powerful example of its utility and efficiency.”

Yesenia

Yesenia, a migrant from Guerrero, Mexico, holds her daughter as she recounts the difficulty of attempting to seek asylum during a March 21 press conference.
CBP one sign2

Migrants and migrant advocates protest the expansion of CBP One – a mobile app that asylum seekers must now use to request an appointment. A demonstrator holds a sign reading, "CBP One is unjust. Not everybody has a smartphone."
Migrants wall

Dozens of asylum-seeking migrants gather at the border wall in Nogales, Sonora March 21 to commemorate the third anniversary of Title 42 and advocate for more accessible asylum processes.
Mayorkas

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas addresses press during a brief visit to the Mariposa Port of Entry on March 21.


Tags

Load comments