Dilan Padilla, a 16-year-old junior at Pierson High School in Nogales, said he enjoys getting up for school.
But he likes it a whole lot better on the days that he gets to be on campus and interact with teachers and students face-to-face, rather than studying remotely from a computer at home.
His mother, Lourdes Quintana, said that preference has been visible in both Dilan’s motivation and performance during the in-person sessions offered by the school as part of its hybrid learning model. And she thinks the fact that her son is still learning English is a key factor in the disparity.
When COVID-19 restrictions began more than a year ago, forcing schools to adopt remote-only learning models, Dilan had a hard time adjusting.
Even now, with schools in a hybrid remote/in-person model, he finds himself learning in front of a screen most days, relying on the Rosetta Stone program and after-hours tutoring to advance through online assignments, often completing them after the school day is over.
The unexpected shift to remote learning has been difficult for many students, and the potential long-term effects of such a change on their academic abilities remains a question mark. It’s created an especially unique challenge for English language learners, who lean heavily on in-person interactions and non-verbal cues to reach proficiency.
The question of how pandemic-era education models affect students’ ability to learn English, and the long-term impact that the disruption might have on their skill in the language, is especially important in Nogales and Santa Cruz County, where the public school system prepares so many English-learning students to participate fully in economic, social and civic life. According to leaders at the Nogales Unified School District, approximately 75 percent of the more than 6,000 students enrolled at NUSD schools are or were English learners (ELs) at some point in their lives. This school year, 21 percent of students in the district were classified as English learners.
Remote learning can present a number of barriers for ELs, according to Beatriz Arias, associate professor in the Division of Curriculum and Instruction in the Mary Lou Fulton College of Education at Arizona State University. Those barriers vary from access to digital devices and secure and stable internet connections, to the capacity of their parents to assist with remote learning issues, to teachers’ lack of proper training and adverse home situations.
Arias highlighted the important role of teachers during the shift to remote learning.
“Not very many teachers have been prepared to deliver instruction online, and few if any dual language or ESL teachers have been trained on what to do online,” she said, using the abbreviation for English as a Second Language. “So how do you teach a language that kids don’t know online and what kind of resources do you have?”
“Teachers were left to figure it out on their own,” she added.
Quintana said she and Dilan have received extensive support from teachers and counselors at Pierson during the pandemic. But the support system hasn’t been as good for her 13-year-old daughter, who attends a private school, she said.
Pierson High School is considered an alternative school where most students have credit deficits, according to Angelina Canto, NUSD’s superintendent of curriculum and instruction. Canto said that students at PHS “typically want to withdraw from EL services so that they can focus upon the acquisition of needed credits.”
At Nogales High School, where there are approximately 90 ELs across the four grades this academic year, the district has made resources available for both teachers and students during the pandemic, said Dora German, NHS ELL instructor. Teachers receive special training while students have access to Rosetta Stone and a virtual dictionary – the same resources that Dilan Padilla relies on to assist him with his daily assignments at Pierson.
German said that after-school tutoring has also available been available at NHS during the remote/hybrid learning period, though not many EL students take advantage of the resource. She said the students she often sees attending tutoring sessions are those with a supportive at-home environment, and who are already thriving academically.
“Some students who don’t have support … counselors work with students and parents,” she said.
As far as how counselors work with EL students and parents, German said the district does not have a system in place. But she confirmed that all counselors at NHS are bilingual.
Heading into the pandemic, many English language-learning students at the Nogales Unified School District, of which Pierson and NHS are a part, were already struggling. As shown on the 2018-2019 Arizona school report card, a report published by the state’s Department of Education to provide accountability, 87 percent of ELs tested in the district were minimally proficient in English language arts, while 82 percent were minimally proficient in science.
In the numbers-based subject of math, EL students still fell behind, with 60 percent of students listed as being minimally proficient and only one percent considered highly proficient. (The problem is not unique to NUSD. The state report for the same academic year showed similar rates of content area proficiency for ELs statewide.)
In an email, Canto detailed a new language acquisition model that NUSD is set to roll out in the upcoming academic year, but made it clear that the remote learning experience did not contribute to its selection. The new model, which will be implemented across all six of the district’s elementary schools and Pierson, is known formally as the Pull-Out SEI Model. According to its description, it ensures the “celebration of multiculturalism and multilingualism” as well as parent participation, and aims to provide opportunities for development beyond the regular school day.
Starting blocks
While the disruption to traditional learning models has been difficult for ELs already in school, it has also impacted students taking their first steps into the system.
Mattheo Basurto Valencia, 5, is set to start kindergarten at San Cayetano Elementary School in Rio Rico in the fall after participating in preschool this year.
In between backflips and cartwheels during a visit at his home, Mattheo, speaking mainly in Spanish and slightly mispronouncing words in English, said he likes learning both online and in-person. He also noted that he has many friends now and proudly listed some of their names.
But as an English language learner, completing preschool online was especially difficult for Mattheo, according to his mother Anna Laura Valencia, who described her son’s progress learning English language so far as “abysmal.”
“It was really hard,” she said of distance learning, “so when I was given the option of in-person, I said yes immediately.”
Valencia, who speaks Spanish as her first language, said she tried to do her part and began to speak English in front of Mattheo, using common phrases like “What is your name?” or “How old are you?” she made up for her son’s lack of practice, trying to soften the disadvantages that he might face when he starts kindergarten in a few months.
“This is the time that he should absorb this and learn this and he has not practiced. Why? Because he can’t interact with other kids because he can’t go to school,” she said. “When you’re in school you talk to your friends and to the teacher and it’s just different.”
The stress of learning English during the pandemic came on top of other stresses that many other young schoolchildren had to endure regardless of language ability. Valencia said that she noticed behavioral changes in her son after online learning began, such as tantrums and constant crying. But she said she thought this was a result of all of the restrictions brought by the COVID-19 crisis.
“An EL student is typically a new student to the district so it’s difficult to make friends online, on the screen, so in that one element, sure, that’s been an added challenge for them,” said Stephen Schadler, superintendent of curriculum at the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District in Rio Rico.
But he noted that the language-specific challenges for students classified as EL are experienced at some level by most students in the district, where the population, like Nogales, is overwhelmingly Hispanic.
“Some have achieved mastery, some are at the very beginning and some are in the middle and so we rarely separate that,” Schadler said.
Yemille Peiro, an English language instructor at Rio Rico High School, said the language barrier is the most common setback for students in general.
“They’re still acquiring the language and adjusting to that change,” she said, which “is something that’s been difficult.”
Peiro acknowledged the importance of in-person interactions for EL students, and that online instruction presents particular challenges for them. Still, she said, she found ways to mitigate the effects.
“There’s an impact, but I don’t feel like they didn’t learn,” she said. “I’m really proud of the kids. I mean, my students have done a lot, even considering this year. Learning new programs to use online, recording themselves when they’re reading to actually get those conversations happening.”
Safe room
Tempest Smith, a social worker for Patagonia Pubic Schools, recalled two EL students who started kindergarten just months before pandemic restrictions began. Despite the complexity of remote learning, she said, “their English skills flourished.”
She attributed that outcome in large part to a resource established by the district: the safe room.
The safe room was designed to provide in-person instruction to students in need of additional help, who lacked proper internet connectivity or were unable to stay home because their parents worked and they needed supervision. The safe room was as close to pre-pandemic instruction as it got, with students even allowed to have recess with their peers as long as they followed strict social distancing rules.
Noting the importance of peer-to-peer conversations when mastering a new language, Smith said: “This helped them not to lose ground.”
According to Superintendent Kenneth Hayes, the number of EL students in the Patagonia elementary and high school districts is very low – five in elementary and four in high school – which made the transition to remote learning simpler. He confirmed that the safe room was often frequented by EL students during remote learning.
Ann Gortarez, a special education teacher at Patagonia Elementary School, softly smiled as she talked about the safe room, emphasizing its importance in allowing face-to-face interaction between students and teachers.
Gortarez said that all students, not just English language learners, can be more timid online, rarely speaking in the virtual classroom and sometimes even refusing to turn on their cameras.
“It depends on how they’re being asked to participate. If they’re being asked to speak, then a lot of times they won’t say anything,” she said.
Quintana, the mother of Pierson High School student Dilan Padilla, said her daughter Melanie is struggling at her private middle school in part due to this same reason.
“She’s failing tests because she’s too shy to ask for help,” she said, noting that Meanie is minimally proficient in English, and as part of her learning model she is expected to ask questions in the same language she has not yet mastered.
If students who dominate the English language are too shy to speak up in virtual classrooms, the problem is magnified for ELs. In Melanie’s case, her reluctance to speak up due to her lack of English proficiency has taken a toll on her grades and now her mother worries about her progress.
Social barriers
Arias, the ASU professor, underscored the uniqueness of border communities, saying that despite the fact that these communities are made up of two cultures and two languages, it is common for residents to lack English proficiency.
She also noted the potential for EL students to face technological setbacks, and said they might not be able to rely on the support of their monolingual parents when it comes to remote schoolwork.
“Unfortunately, many of our English learners are also challenged by being in high poverty areas or in those contexts – even if the school district did provide equipment, laptops, or readers for the students,” she said.
Valencia, the mother in Rio Rico, said she noticed other children struggling in her son’s online preschool class, and recognized that some were in especially tough situations. She recalled a young girl who was in the care of her grandparents because her mother was at work, and in this case there was more than a language barrier. There was a technological barrier as well.
“The girl had her microphone on and the teacher would ask them to mute their microphones and the grandma asked, ‘How do I turn it off and how do I do this?’” she said.
Mindful of these situations and with hopes of preventing additional challenges for EL students, NUSD is contemplating establishing more resources for parents in the near future, Canto said.
“For next school year, we are also currently exploring how we may be able to provide an online program to parents who are not proficient in English and wish to improve their proficiency,” she said.
Schadler, the curriculum superintendent at SCVUSD, said the academic advancement of all students is in limbo.
“I mean, the English language is a content area for students and I think that’s the concern, of course, nationally, about learning loss and how far back the kids have been set and what steps can we take to recover that learning loss. And so we’re having those conversations right now, going into the summer and next year, and recognizing it will take time,” he said.
Noting that English language learners face the double burden of learning a new language so they can then master content areas such as math and science, Arias said there should be special a focus on them as schools respond to the academic impacts of the pandemic going forward.
“I don’t see why it wouldn’t be feasible to think that ELs would lose just as much, if not more, in terms of acquiring English and access to the content areas,” she said.
“I think our kids are really vulnerable,” she added, referring to EL students.