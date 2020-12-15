Produce grower and shipper Divine Flavor announced that its distribution center in Nogales has received certification from the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP), which recognizes companies for their practices in identifying potential hazards and limiting injuries in the workplace.
Divine Flavor said the distinction makes it the first produce firm in Arizona – and the 12th company overall in the state – to be certified through SHARP, which is offered through Arizona’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH).
Divine Flavor has been taking steps in pursuit of the voluntary certification for several years, and conducted an audit toward that goal in November, the company said in a news release.
“There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our employees,” Alan Aguirre, the company’s president and CEO, said in the news release, “Pursuing the SHARP certification has been a company goal for many years and we’re very proud of our team to become the first produce distributor in the state of Arizona to achieve this.”
The company having SHARP-implemented practices helped it confront the challenges of COVID-19. According to general manager Jose Antonio Martinez, employees were better able to adjust to new policies and procedures once the outbreak spread through Santa Cruz County due to the way their health and safety plan was created.
“SHARP teaches companies to look at potential hazards and evaluate and create protocols to protect your employees,” Martinez said.
In early May, Divine Flavor abruptly halted its repack operations in Nogales after an employee reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The company sent all repacking staff for testing in Tucson, where four tested positive. Employees in other divisions who may have had contact with the repacking department were also referred for testing in Tucson.
As for the SHARP certification, Martinez said: “Our managers and employees have worked very hard to get to this point, and moving forward, we will have a great opportunity to maintain this achievement and think safety first.”
Divine Flavor hosted a socially distanced ceremony on Dec. 10 to commemorate the achievement, with ADOSH Director Jessie Atencio on hand to present the certification.