Pumpkin the dog with her new owner after being adopted. Pumpkin's former owner was so pleased with the help he received from Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control, he left the department a $30,000 donation.
After Louis McCauley was hospitalized in 2021, he contacted Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control to ask if they could check on his dogs.
Officers went to his home and found Pumpkin, a female shepherd mix breed. They took her into custody and cared for her until McCauley was released from the hospital.
However, shortly after returning home, McCauley decided to surrender Pumpkin due to his declining health. So he contacted animal control once again and asked if officers could help find Pumpkin a new home – which they did.
Then in January 2023, Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control received unexpected news. A letter from the Louis Windel McCauley Revocable Trust arrived, telling Lt. Jose Peña, the county's chief animal control officer: “I am happy to send this letter with an enclosed check for $30,000 to the Santa Cruz Animal Care and Control on behalf of Louis Windel McCauley. Your organization took care of his beloved dog, Pumpkin."
The donation, the county government said in a news release, will be used as part of a fundraising effort to help Animal Care and Control expand or relocate from its overcrowded facility on Hohokam Drive in Nogales.
The current facility can only accommodate 20 dogs and 10 cats, the county said, adding that the hope is to triple the shelter's capacity.
Peña said his department is currently exploring two options.
The first would be to move to the former juvenile detention building next to the old Sheriff’s Office, just south of the current Animal Care and Control facility on Hohokam Drive. The second possibility would be to reconstruct and expand the current facility onto land on either side of the building that's owned by the City of Nogales.
Ultimate goal
The existing shelter currently saves approximately 70 percent of dogs that are picked up, an improvement from the 50-percent rate 15-20 years ago. Peña said he wants to do even better.
“We want to save 10 out of 10,” he said in the news release. “That is our ultimate goal, to find these animals a home, either through reunification, adoption or rescue services. We will be in a better position to save more animals if we have a bigger facility.”
The officers at Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control relied on their partnerships with rescue shelters when it came to helping McCauley find a home for his dog Pumpkin.
“We knew that if we went straight to a rescue for placement, we would have the highest percentage to find Pumpkin a home. So, we went straight to the rescue for placement and opted not to hold her here for adoption,” Peña said.
According to the county, the letter that accompanied the donation expressed McCauley's gratitude for the help and care Peña and his team had provided during McCauley’s illness.
“He had high hopes that Pumpkin would be adopted by a loving family. It brought him great comfort to learn that did occur," the letter said. "The care your organization provided his dog is the reason why he named the Santa Cruz Animal Care and Control as a beneficiary of his trust.”
Peña said he and his staff were grateful for McCauley's financial support.
“His generous donation is a great way to begin our fundraising efforts for a new space," he said, adding: "We will find a way to honor his generosity at our new facility.”
(From a news release submitted by Shannon Enciso on behalf of the Santa Cruz County government.)