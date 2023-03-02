Animal Control (copy)

A cat hides under paper in its kennel at Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control in Nogales. The current facility can only accommodate 20 dogs and 10 cats.

 File photo by Kendal Blust

After Louis McCauley was hospitalized in 2021, he contacted Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control to ask if they could check on his dogs.

Officers went to his home and found Pumpkin, a female shepherd mix breed. They took her into custody and cared for her until McCauley was released from the hospital.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin the dog with her new owner after being adopted. Pumpkin's former owner was so pleased with the help he received from Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control, he left the department a $30,000 donation.


