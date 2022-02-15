An investigation is ongoing after a fire ignited in an RV motorhome on Arroyo Boulevard on Monday night and damaged nearby structures and vehicles, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Polcari of the Nogales Fire Department.
Speaking to the NI Tuesday morning, Polcari said fire officials responded to the blaze at 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. By the time they arrived on the scene, “heavy fire” was pouring out of the motorhome.
One person occupying the RV escaped, and no injuries were reported, Polcari said.
The fire, however, required attention from multiple agencies. Polcari said NFD allocated all resources to fighting the blaze before calling for backup. Staff from the Rio Rico, Tubac and Green Valley fire districts also arrived to help.
Crews gained control of the fire by about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Polcari said.
Later on Tuesday morning, caution tape still surrounded the charred exterior of a building directly north of Iglesia Cristiana La Senda Antigua on Arroyo Boulevard, across from the intersection with Loma Street. The building, which also neighbors an auto shop and a now-closed bazaar, suffered clear exterior damage, though Polcari said the majority of the structure was saved.
The Nogales Police Department is assisting in the investigation, Polcari added.