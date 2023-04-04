One person was killed and another was arrested following a crash late last month near Tubac, authorities said.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling south on Interstate 19 at Kilometer 34 when it drifted and drove off the right side of the roadway.
“The Wrangler turned clockwise, struck several mesquite trees and rolled over, landing back on its wheels,” a DPS spokesman wrote in an email.
The passenger, later identified as 33-year-old Ivan Villa of Nogales, was ejected from the vehicle and was found dead by a passing motorist, who reportedly saw tire marks in the roadway and then spotted the Wrangler.
A sheriff’s dispatch log shows that someone called 911 at 8:03 a.m. that morning to report the crash and say that one person, who the caller thought to be the driver, was “facing down.”
However, according to DPS, the driver and registered owner of the Wrangler – David Aguiniga, 35, of Nogales – fled the scene “and was later located and arrested.”
The DPS spokesman was unable to provide the charge or charges that Aguinaga was arrested on. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, he was never booked into the county jail.
DPS did not specify a possible cause of the crash.