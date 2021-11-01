Draft maps approved last Thursday by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission would keep all of Santa Cruz County in the same congressional district for the next decade, but divide the county between two legislative districts.
In all cases, Santa Cruz County residents would end up in non-competitive districts dominated by one party.
The maps are not final, however, and the public now has until Nov. 20 to comment on them. The commission says it will hold public hearings around the state regarding the draft maps, though the dates, times and locations were yet to be determined as of press time on Monday.
The commission says it wants to have final maps done by Dec. 22, ahead of the legal deadline of Jan. 2.
Representatives of the local Democratic and Republican parties declined to comment, at least for now, on how they view the draft maps’ potential impact on Santa Cruz County.
Congressional districting
Santa Cruz County is currently part of Congressional District 3, whose boundaries are largely preserved by the new draft map, though with a new number: District 7.
Like CD3, the draft CD7 includes all of Santa Cruz County and border areas running west through Pima and Yuma counties to the state line with California. It also includes southwest corners of Maricopa and Pinal counties, and western and southern districts of Tucson.
One notable difference between CD3 and the proposed CD7 is that all of Sahuarita and Green Valley would be brought into the district under the new plan, as would Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and the neighborhood around it in southeastern Tucson.
The new CD7 would remain a non-competitive district dominated by Democratic Party voters. AIRC data shows a 60-40 split in favor of Democrats in the draft district.
The total population of the proposed CD7 is 56 percent Hispanic, though only 47 percent of the voting age population is Hispanic.
CD3 is currently represented in Congress by Raul Grijalva, a Democrat from Tucson.
Legislative districts
All of Santa Cruz County is currently part of Legislative District 2, where the electorate is heavily Democratic. The district is currently represented in Phoenix by Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon, along with Reps. Andrea Dalessandro and Daniel Hernandez. All are Democrats.
But under the draft maps approved last Thursday, Santa Cruz County would be split between two districts, one heavily Democratic and one heavily Republican.
Nogales and Rio Rico would be part of a new LD 21, along with a swath of Pima County stretching from the border, up through Sahuarita (but around Green Valley) and into southeast and eastern Tucson.
The proposed LD 21 would have a 57-percent Hispanic population, and a 48.4-percent Hispanic share of the voting age population. AIRC data shows a 67-33 split in favor of Democrats in the draft district.
Meanwhile, the communities of Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Tumacacori, Tubac and Amado would all become part of a new LD 19, along with all of Cochise and Greenlee counties, the southern half of Graham County and the southeastern corner of Pima County.
That district would have a 30 percent overall Hispanic population, and a 26-percent Hispanic share of the voting age population. The AIRC’s numbers give Republicans a 60-40 advantage over Democrats in the draft LD 19.
Shereen Lerner, one of two Democrats on the redistricting commission, said during last Thursday’s meeting that she didn’t like the draft maps’ inclusion of Bisbee and Douglas, which she noted are “border communities that have high Latino populations,” in heavily Republican LD 19. She wants those areas of Cochise County linked to LD 21.
However, the law requires each of the 30 legislative districts to have roughly equal number of residents. And removing the populations of Bisbee and Douglas would leave LD 19 short. Lerner said there’s a simple way to solve that: Add Vail and Tanque Verde to LD 19. But that drew objections from Republican commission member David Mehl, who said he didn’t want to lose those Republican voters from LD 17, a newly created Republican-leaning district in suburban Tucson.
Lerner promised to bring the issue back before a final vote.
The AIRC
The five-member AIRC was created after Arizona voters approved a ballot measure in 2000 to take the decennial redistricting process out of the hands of the state Legislature. The commission consists of two Republicans, two Democrats and an independent chair.
The AIRC began its work this year by holding public hearings around the state, including one in Nogales, to hear citizen input. That was followed by the creation of basic grid maps, and then, discussions in recent weeks that led to the approval of the draft maps.
As the maps now stand, Republicans would dominate three of Arizona’s nine congressional districts and Democrats two. And the margins are close enough in the other four to, at least theoretically, allow a candidate from either party to win a general election.
On the legislative side, the draft maps appear to create 13 Republican-leaning districts against 11 with a Democratic edge, along with two toss-up districts and four more in the competitive range, with two leaning Republican and two leaning Democrat.
Learn more about the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, find announcements of public meetings and make comments at irc.az.gov. See the approved draft maps here.