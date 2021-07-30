A drama teacher at Rio Rico High School was released from his contract this week, days after being charged with 22 misdemeanor counts of assault with sexual motivation.
Joseph Edward Ellison, 27, was formally charged on July 23 at Nogales Justice Court with the offenses, all of which are Class 3 misdemeanors that allegedly occurred during the period of March 2021 to May 2021.
He is accused of knowingly touching with intent to injure, insult or provoke two people. His alleged criminal acts include licking and/or biting their necks, licking one person’s arm, kissing another person’s head and hugging them.
The complaint does not specify the specific location or context of the alleged assaults. It also doesn’t list the ages of the victims or specify their connection to Ellison.
A Sheriff’s Office spokesman referred questions about the case to County Attorney George Silva, who did not respond to a request for information.
Jeffrey Thorpe, Ellison’s court-appointed lawyer, did not return a message seeking comment.
Court records showed that Ellison’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 11.
A Sheriff’s Office dispatch report from July 13 includes a call from a school resource officer who said that the RRHS principal wanted to “make a mandatory report on a teacher.” The call was classified as assault, though it wasn’t certain if it involved Ellison.
The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District declined to comment on the matter on July 22, citing an ongoing investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
Ellison was booked into the county jail on July 20 and remained in custody on Thursday with cash bond set at $10,000, according to Lt. Raoul Rodriguez, the jail commander.
During a regular meeting on Tuesday, the SCVUSD Governing Board voted 3-2 to follow Superintendent David Verdugo’s recommendation to release Ellison from his contract and waive liquidated damages of $3,000.
The vote came after the board met for approximately 20 minutes behind closed doors in executive session, and there was no public discussion of the matter, other than Verdugo informing the board members that “we do have a replacement for Mr. Ellison.”
School districts often assess “liquidated damages” when a teacher under contract leaves their job before the end of the school year.
Speaking during an interview with Verdugo conducted as part of the superintendent’s #SCV35AboveTheBar profile series and posted to the district’s YouTube channel on Oct. 13, 2020, Ellison said his position at RRHS, which he started in the 2017-2018 academic year, was his first full-time teaching job and he was “still loving it.”
In December, Ellison was named the winner of the Arizona Thespians Teacher of the Year Award for the south region. Earlier this year, he was selected as the RRHS nominee for the 2021 Santa Cruz County Teacher of the Year award, sponsored by the County Superintendent of Schools Office and the Nogales Rotary Club.