On Wednesday afternoon, Ramona Rodriguez lugged a cumbersome cardboard box through the Morley Port of Entry, chuckling as she searched for a way to carry the large package through the maze of turnstiles and metal doors.
Finally, she crossed into Nogales, Sonora and settled to a stop beneath the shade, resting her arms on the box – a new electric fan.
Rodriguez has crossed many times into Nogales, Ariz. for shopping trips, she told the NI. But lately, she’s noticed a difference. Once she changes her pesos to dollars, she said, she ends up with more cash than in previous exchanges – making it more advantageous to spend in the United States.
“The dollar went down a lot,” she explained.
In recent months, the Mexican peso has increased in value, earning a new nickname – “super peso” – among economists. As of Wednesday afternoon, when Rodriguez purchased her fan, the U.S. dollar was worth just under 17.03 pesos, according to Bank of Mexico tracking data. In previous days, the exchange rate had been even more favorable toward the Mexican currency, of just under 16.7 pesos to the dollar.
So far this year, the Mexican peso was its weakest in March, when it hovered at about 21.4 to the dollar, according to the Bank of Mexico. Since then, the Mexican currency has continuously increased in value.
And on July 28, the peso reached its highest rate against the U.S. dollar in seven-and-a-half years, according to data from Reuters. That day, a dollar was valued at 16.63 pesos.
Meanwhile, Reuters found, U.S. currency has dipped in value; last month, the dollar index sank to its lowest point in over a year – a change felt among some residents in Ambos Nogales.
“Drastic,” Miguel Ángel Chavez Hernández said, describing the recent trends as he stood outside a money exchange house in Nogales, Sonora.
Hernández has seen the exchange rates ebb and flow over the years. He’s been working at a money exchange service – more commonly known as a “casa de cambio” – since 2007.
Daily, Hernández pointed out, the exchange rate fluctuates; still, he added, the strong peso was relatively remarkable compared to recent years, when its value plummeted to nearly 21.4 pesos to the dollar in 2016, according to Reuters – when then-candidate Donald Trump won the presidential election in the United States.
“After Trump, everything began to change,” Hernández recalled.
Another historic low point for the peso came in the spring of 2020, plunging to more than 22 pesos per dollar as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, according to data from Bloomberg.
When it comes to the current surge in the peso’s value, however, there appear to be other factors at play, including a hike in Mexico’s interest rates, according to analyses from the Wall Street Journal, along with an increase in remittances – money sent into Mexico, often from people living in the United States or other countries.
Standing beneath a tarp for relief from the sunlight, Hernandez greeted acquaintances as they walked down Avenida Obregon. A man slipped him a $20 bill to convert into pesos.
Speaking of the current exchange rate, Hernández observed: “It affects the American side more,” noting that Mexican shoppers could buy more with their currency across the line in the United States.
‘Not expensive anymore’
As Rodriguez crossed into Mexico Wednesday afternoon, clutching her electric fan, Tomás Rosas Grijalva sat outside La Cinderella store, surrounded by full plastic grocery bags.
Speaking to the NI, he estimated he crosses once a week from Nogales, Sonora into Arizona, where he visits family while shopping for groceries and clothes.
And lately, he said, he’s seen a change in the items on his shopping list.
“They’re not expensive anymore,” he said.
Digging his hands into one of the bags, he pulled out his most successful haul of the day’s shopping trip: 60 eggs for $9.
It’s not clear whether the peso’s increasing value has sent more Mexican shoppers into Nogales, Ariz. Both Rodriguez and Grijalva described already-established habits of crossing into the United States for shopping trips, even when the peso wasn’t valued so high.
Grijalva, for instance, described a general preference for shopping in Arizona.
“They always rob you,” he added, referencing merchants in Nogales, Sonora.
So are more shoppers crossing to take advantage of the stronger peso? The answer’s not entirely clear.
In June alone, as the Mexico peso continued to strengthen, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics recorded more than 224,000 pedestrian crossings at Nogales ports – down from about 257,000 the previous month.
Still, on the whole, pedestrian crossings have increased over the past year among Nogales ports. More than 1.4 million pedestrian crossings have been recorded so far this year between January and June. Last year, just shy of 1.2 million crossings were documented during the same time frame.
And the increase in the city’s sales tax revenue is even more dramatic.
Between January and June of 2023, the City of Nogales collected $14.7 million in sales tax revenue from shoppers – a $2.4 million increase, compared to the first six months of 2022.
City Finance Director Jean Moehlman listed a number of possible factors.
“Any person can assume that the increase is due to increased sales, vacations in the city, or possibly inflation,” Moehlman told the NI last month. “Truly though, I can’t give anything besides a guess.”
And while shoppers felt the difference in their pockets this week, not all business owners in Nogales, Ariz. observed the same positive change.
As pedestrians crossed back and forth Wednesday, Jorge Felix chatted with customers within his clothing store, Felix Warehouse, on Morley Avenue. The store bustled as mothers searched through pairs of khaki pants and slacks with their young sons.
Over the past few months, Felix said he hadn’t seen a change in shopping habits due to the increase of the peso.
“Nothing’s happened,” he observed, looking around the store.
The busy state of the store that afternoon, he added, could be more accurately attributed to the time of year – kids needing new clothes before returning to school.
Felix’s business is one of many along Morley Avenue that have described struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, along with fluctuations in the number of shoppers who cross from Mexico. But recently, he said, business is somewhat starting to improve.
“Barely,” he added.