Crash

This tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows the location of the crash on Monday. The roadway was reopened at around 8 p.m. that evening.

 Image courtesy of @ArizonaDOT

One person was hospitalized in “extremely critical condition” after a collision between a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck Monday afternoon on State Route 82, authorities said.

The crash northeast of Nogales near Milepost 11 occurred at 3:38 p.m. on Monday, according to a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The DPS spokesman said he had limited information about the incident, but confirmed that it involved a tractor-trailer hauling a load of beer and a passenger vehicle.

“The driver of the passenger vehicle, who was alone in his car, was flown to a Tucson hospital in extremely critical condition,” the spokesman wrote in an email.

The highway was closed following the crash and reopened at approximately 8 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.



