A car rolled over and one woman was taken to a hospital after a crash near the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday morning.
The vehicle, a silver Buick Encore, came to a rest on its side in a border parking lot, across Sonoita Avenue from Burger King.
The car had only one occupant, and she was transported by the Nogales Fire Department to Holy Cross Hospital and then flown to University Medical Center in Tucson, according to NFD Chief Jeff Sargent.
Photos and videos taken by bystanders showed the woman being extracted from the vehicle by NFD and Nogales Police Department personnel. She came out through the area of the windshield, which was broken after the crash, and appeared to be standing on her own.
A man who witnessed the crash said the driver apparently lost control of the car while traveling toward downtown Nogales on I-19 and reaching the point in the roadway where it takes a 90-degree turn north and turns into Sonoita Avenue.
The tires screeched as the vehicle left the roadway and entered the parking lot, hitting a post before landing on the northern edge of the lot, the witness said.