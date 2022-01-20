Santa Cruz County has received a $545,000 grant to support an adult drug court program at Santa Cruz County Justice Court.
Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez, in collaboration with the local nonprofit Circles of Peace, has developed and implemented a 12-month adult drug court program, the county said in a news release. The new funding from the U.S. Department of Justice will support that effort.
“The emphasis of the program is to provide a restorative justice approach to treat individuals who have committed nonviolent crimes related to substance abuse,” the news release said.
Defendants participating in drug court have their criminal charges suspended as they attempt to address underlying substance abuse. As they do, Velasquez and pre-trial services evaluate and encourage the defendant’s progress toward sobriety during monthly hearings.
In addition to the drug court program, the county said, Velasquez has also created and implemented a mental health court, known as Behavioral Empowerment Court, in collaboration with the Behavioral Mental Health Coalition.
“This program requires collaborative efforts from local mental health agencies to meet the needs of adult offenders with mental disabilities or illnesses that are addressed by the court,” the county said, adding that the goal is to decrease the frequency of people’s contact with the criminal justice system by providing resources to improve their social functioning and connect them with employment, housing, treatment and support services.
“The ability to display compassion, empathy and provide reasonable consolation are essential for this court, which generally deals with nonviolent offenders who have been diagnosed with a mental illness or co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders,” Velasquez said.