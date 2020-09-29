All parties agreed that Jesus Octavio Cervantes was selling dime bags of marijuana out of the home he shared with his family at a Nogales trailer park.
But during Cervantes’ sentencing hearing on Sept. 14 at Santa Cruz County Superior Court, county prosecutor Enrique Gonzales, Jr. said there was more to the story.
“This is not a case that is just about marijuana dime bags,” he told Judge Thomas Fink, making reference to “other allegations” that were part of the case against the 49-year-old Cervantes.
Those allegations included the fact that Cervantes had also admitted to selling some methamphetamine that a friend had traded him for marijuana. However, it turned out that the drugs weren’t meth, but benzofentanyl, a fentanyl analog opioid.
Gonzales told Judge Fink that Cervantes was part of a “web of organized drug offenders” in the community.
“This web of drug dealers in Santa Cruz County involved them buying drugs from people smuggling from Mexico, buying them on the street, and then coming back to our community and selling them to individuals, just a skip and a hop away from this courthouse,” he said.
In arguing for an aggravated prison sentence of 3.75 years, Gonzales noted that the family members who lived in the home where Cervantes was dealing drugs included a minor child, as well as an adult son who was also dealing drugs.
However, defense lawyer Brenna Larkin argued that the case against Cervantes had been exaggerated and that he had been “roped into” a fourth-month investigation of his neighbor and brother Ivan Alvarez, who was a serious drug-dealer.
She said Cervantes was a marijuana user who also sold it to “old acquaintances.”
“That’s it. He begins selling to these old acquaintances. That isn’t to say that it’s right or that it’s justified or anything like that, but that’s actually what’s happening in this case. He only sells to people that he knows, a very few people.”
Larkin also criticized law enforcement for accusing Cervantes of possessing fentanyl, when in fact he was selling an analog of fentanyl that he thought was meth.
Ultimately, Cervantes pleaded guilty to one Class 4 felony count of possessing marijuana for sale. It was his fourth felony drug conviction, though his first since 2005.
Speaking during his sentencing hearing, he said: “I’d like to say sorry to the community for the thing I was doing. I really am sorry.”
Judge Fink took Cervantes’ remorsefulness into account as a slightly mitigating factor, but otherwise came down hard.
“Selling drugs out of a home in the community is always a dangerous thing to the community,” Fink said, adding that selling fentanyl or an analog of fentanyl takes the crime to another level.
“If this were selling bags of marijuana out of the house, it would be a much different offense,” the judge said, and he sentenced Cervantes to an aggravated term of three years in prison, with credit for 143 days already served.
“A lot of the cases that we see here are people transporting drugs across the line through Santa Cruz County and to other places, presumably unknown,” Fink said. “The people who sell drugs to people in the community can (cause) what prove to be devastating effects on the community. And those people who sell drugs to people in the community and do so from residences in the community deserve to be severely punished for their activities.”
Alvarez, Cervantes’ brother and co-defendant in the case, accepted a plea deal with the state and was set to be sentenced on Monday. (See a subsequent edition of the NI for a report on that hearing.)
Charges against a third co-defendant, Fabian Mercado, are still pending resolution.