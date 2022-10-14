For about a month, dozens of industrial-sized shipping containers sat in a National Guard Armory lot on Western Avenue.
The containers, according to Gov. Doug Ducey’s office, were potentially destined for the U.S.-Mexico border, where they’d be installed as makeshift barriers as had previously been done near Yuma.
Now, they’re gone.
Reached on Thursday, a spokesperson for Ducey’s office acknowledged that the rolling hills of Nogales made for an impractical spot for the containers.
“Areas that are mountainous or rocky might not be the best place for a shipping container solution to fill gaps in the existing border barrier,” said CJ Karamargin.
According to the Governor’s Office, there was never an official plan to stack the containers along the border in Santa Cruz County, which made the decision to bring them here especially puzzling.
“I think it’s ridiculous,” Sheriff David Hathaway said of Ducey’s shipping container initiative last month.
While it’s not entirely clear where the containers ended up after being removed from Nogales, the Sierra Vista Herald reported on Monday that similar containers had been spotted in Whetstone – about 30 miles north of the border in Cochise County.
Karamargin did not confirm whether the Whetstone containers were the same ones that had been stored at the National Guard Armory in Nogales. However, the Governor’s Office, he said, is continuing to pursue a months-long project of filling gaps in Arizona’s southern border wall.
“After the successful border barrier mission in Yuma, we were going to be looking at other places where a similar stop-gap measure could be undertaken,” he said Thursday. “And that’s what’s happening as we speak.”
That project, however, has yet to deter undocumented border-crossings in Yuma – something reflected in data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Filling the gaps
Ducey’s shipping container project launched in late August, when contractors began piling the structures along the border near Yuma. The purpose, Ducey said, was to plug several holes left in the border fence.
The Biden Administration has largely halted the construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, leaving gaps in areas like Yuma and Santa Cruz counties.
White House officials have acknowledged those gaps: On July 18, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would begin constructing barriers in the Yuma area, though DHS did not provide a timeline.
Weeks after that announcement, Ducey began his own barrier construction. The shipping container project was completed in 11 days, according to Karamargin, and the makeshift containers filled five gaps – totaling about 0.72 miles.
“Where Arizona can add physical barriers to the border, we will,” Ducey said in a statement at the time.
And while the Governor’s Office has touted the shipping container project as a success, CBP data suggests otherwise.
In the week between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8, federal immigration officials arrested more than 5,700 undocumented migrants along the Yuma Sector, according to Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem.
And in mid-August, journalist Claudia Ramos tweeted a photograph of two shipping containers placed along the Yuma border: the structures had fallen to the ground.
As a cluster of shipping containers disappears from Nogales, and another appears in Whetstone, the Governor’s Office has not officially released any solid plans to re-create the Yuma project elsewhere.
“Again, the solution that we’ve come up with using shipping containers is a solution that works in some areas, perhaps not in others,” Karamargin said Thursday.