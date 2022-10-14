Containers

Gov. Doug Ducey sent dozens of shipping containers to Nogales in early September, where there were stored at the National Guard Armory lot as they waited to be used as border barriers. Now they’re gone, though Ducey’s office won’t say where they went.

 Photos by Jonathan Clark

For about a month, dozens of industrial-sized shipping containers sat in a National Guard Armory lot on Western Avenue.

The containers, according to Gov. Doug Ducey’s office, were potentially destined for the U.S.-Mexico border, where they’d be installed as makeshift barriers as had previously been done near Yuma.

Seen here on Dec. 21, 2021, a gap remains in a section of recently built border wall at the bottom of a steep hill, approximately four miles west of the Mariposa Port of Entry.
Shipping containers fill a gap in the border wall near Yuma.


