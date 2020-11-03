Early results showed incumbent Bruce Bracker in the lead for District 3 county supervisor, followed by Donna Federici in second and Justin Luna in third.
Preliminary results published by the County Elections Office at 9:56 p.m. showed Bracker had the advantage with 3,379 votes, while Federici had 1,983 and Luna had 1,164.
Those unofficial and incomplete results came after 15,671 ballots were counted in Santa Cruz County, the vast majority of which were early votes.
District 3 includes Amado, Tubac, Tumamacori-Carmen, the east side of Rio Rico and all of Eastern Santa Cruz County.
Bracker, a 57-year-old Tubac resident, is seeking his second term as county supervisor for District 3. He advanced to the general election by winning an uncontested Democratic primary.
His re-election campaign highlighted accomplishments achieved during his first term, such as the renovations to State Route 189, an agreement to repair the aging cross-border sewer line known as International Outfall Interceptor, and his advocacy for the installation of cold storage units at the Mariposa Port of Entry. His critics complained that in some cases, he was taking more credit than he deserved.
Federici, a 67-year-old Independent, operates a propane supply business in Sonoita and has lived in Santa Cruz County since 2008. She pitched herself to voters as an alternative to Bracker, saying she’d be more attentive to issues that affect the eastern part of the county where she lives, such as controlling property taxes and promoting tourism.
Luna, a 31-year-old Rio Rican who ran as an Independent, pointed to his military experience and education as having qualified him to serve as county supervisor. During the campaign, he complained about the lack of representation in Eastern Santa Cruz County and the county’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He also suggested expanding economic development beyond the produce sector.
