Preliminary results put incumbent Suzie Sainz ahead of challenger Anita Moreno in the Democratic primary race for county recorder.
Updated tallies released by the County Elections Office at 10:06 p.m. on Tuesday showed Sainz with 2,923 votes (50.8 percent) to 2,799 (48.6 percent) for Moreno.
Results from 8 p.m. had Sainz ahead 52.6 percent to 46.8 percent. That margin shrank to 51.6 percent to 47.9 percent at 9:12 p.m., and tightened again in the last report of the night as more ballots from the polling places were counted.
Moreno fared better than Sainz on ballots cast at the polls on election day, winning 514 votes to 357 for Sainz, according to the 10:06 p.m. numbers.
However, Sainz had the advantage on early ballots: 2,566 votes to 2,285.
Sainz, a 63-year-old Nogalian, has held the recorder position for the past 26 years.
For her part, Moreno, 59, touted her nearly 34 years of title and escrow experience in making the case for change. She’s also from Nogales.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face one opponent in the Nov. 3 general election: David Alvarez of Rio Rico, an Independent candidate.