Telecom provider CenturyLink will pay for upgrades to a fiber-optic network linking Sierra Vista to Patagonia and Elgin as part of a settlement agreement in a lawsuit alleging that the company conned Arizonans out of nearly $2 million through deceptive billing practices.
The network upgrades between Sierra Vista and Patagonia and Elgin will provide capability for optical wave services, which will increase network speeds, according to letter confirming the project sent by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in November.
A news release announcing the project was posted to the attorney general’s website and dated Dec. 11. It said the company agreed to invest $2 million in fiber-optic infrastructure in the state as part of a wider $11-million Arizona Consent Judgment announced in March.
In the Sonoita-Elgin area, the infrastructure upgrades are expected to benefit local schools, small businesses, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Border Patrol. The Attorney General also said 15,000 local customers in Sonoita-Elgin would benefit, though that number is far greater than the population of those communities.
Louisiana-based CenturyLink, which is now known as Lumen, will also fund improvements in Sedona-Oak Creek Canyon, Stanfield-Casa Grande, Whitlow-Queen Valley, Page-Flagstaff and Wilhoit-Towers Mountain, according to the news release.
The estimated cost of the work in the Sonoita-Elgin area was redacted from the version of the letter from the Attorney General’s Office that was published online.