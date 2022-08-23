Purchase Access

Sonoita-based U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered eight undocumented migrants that the agency said had been “dangerously concealed” under a locked/inoperable truck bed cover.

In a series of tweets, John Modlin, chief patrol agent in the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 17, when an agent stopped a pickup truck that was towing a small trailer on State Route 83.



