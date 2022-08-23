Sonoita-based U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered eight undocumented migrants that the agency said had been “dangerously concealed” under a locked/inoperable truck bed cover.
In a series of tweets, John Modlin, chief patrol agent in the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 17, when an agent stopped a pickup truck that was towing a small trailer on State Route 83.
The agent suspected that the driver, a U.S. citizen, was attempting to smuggle migrants. However, the driver refused to give consent for a search of the covered truck bed.
The agent then requested the help of a K9 team, which responded approximately 22 minutes later, Modlin said.
Following an alert from the police dog, agents reportedly noticed movement under the covering, known as a tonneau cover.
After struggling to open the cover, Modlin said, the agents found eight Mexican citizens in the truck bed. The migrants, all citizens of Mexico, “were sweating profusely and asking for water,” he said.
One of the migrants, a 19-year-old woman, needed emergency care. EMS personnel responded and transported her to a hospital. She has since recovered, according to Modlin.
“The smuggler’s actions put the lives of eight people in extreme danger,” Modlin tweeted. “He gave no consideration for the safety of others and faces criminal charges.”