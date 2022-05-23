A fire spreading near Elgin prompted road closures and a number of evacuations on Monday, authorities said.
The evacuation order applied to about 11 households along Mustang Range Road, according to Operations Chief Marc Meredith of the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District.
“It is very active,” he added.
Speaking at around 3 p.m., Meredith said the fire was still zero-percent contained, and that a combination of local, state and federal agencies were responding to the blaze – including SEFD, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.
The Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, which was also assisting in the firefighting effort, said in a social media post at around 3:30 p.m. that the fast-moving fire had already grown to 5,000 acres.
State officials described the fire as “wind-driven,” and said first responders were fighting the blaze via engine, hand crew and aircraft. As of Monday afternoon, the fire was moving northeast toward Mustang Mountain.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office ordered the evacuation of residents on Mustang Ranch Road as the fire spread Monday. Later in the day, the Sheriff's Office posted this list of shelter sites for evacuees and their animals:
In addition, the Sheriff's Office noted these road closures:
Crews from the U.S. Forest Service, along with state personnel, were responding to the blaze, according to SEFD.
“Please stay clear of the area as crews from all over Southern AZ are working to control the fire,” the district said in its Facebook post.
None of the agencies involved in the response stated a possible cause for the fire, though the SEFD had described a brush fire in the general area around 10:50 a.m. Monday.
It’s another in a growing number of wildfires to hit Eastern Santa Cruz County in the past several weeks.
On May 8, the San Rafael Fire sparked on state land near Lochiel. It went on to span more than 11,000 acres between Lochiel and Canelo, prompting evacuations of around 80 residents. The fire has since been contained, and evacuation orders rescinded.
Then, on May 10, Coronado National Forest officials announced they were responding to the Josephine Fire in the Mt. Wrightson Wilderness Area. By May 18, local crews, along with state and federal officials, were responding to a third fire – the Vaughn Loop Fire near State Route 83 and Vaughn Loop Road.
Previously this spring, crews responded to a spate of fires along SR 83 north of Sonoita, as well as a pair of blazes on the Empire Ranch, also north of Sonoita.
Residents can sign up here for text message alerts from Santa Cruz County Department of Emergency Management.