The Elgin Bridge Fire burning in Eastern Santa Cruz County was active overnight, fueled by winds and pockets of dry vegetation.
Still, firefighters have so far kept the fire away from “high priority values at risk,” the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said in an update Tuesday morning, and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office lifted the evacuation order it issued Monday for 11 residences on Mustang Ranch Road.
Attention is now turning to keeping the east-moving fire away from power lines that supply Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista. In addition, the forestry department said:
“Crews will also work today to establish containment line at the head of the fire to keep the fire south of State Route 82 and out of the Rain Valley community. Other objectives include, keeping the fire away from Upper Elgin Road to protect the communities of Elgin and Sonoita,and slowing spread to the southeast to protect the Babacomari Ranch.”
The hot, dry and windy weather remains a concern.
“Tuesday’s weather may escalate fire behavior and challenge efforts to suppress the fire,” the update said, adding that due to the conditions, “moderate growth is expected for Tuesday.”
The fire started late Monday morning and grew to around 4,000 acres by the end of the day. And while several roads in the fire’s vicinity were closed on Monday, there were no reported closures in effect at the start of the day Tuesday.