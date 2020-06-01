Gov. Doug Ducey imposed a weeklong, statewide curfew beginning Sunday and running nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to stop violent protests against racial injustice.
However, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and Nogales Police Department do not plan to strictly enforce the curfew in their jurisdictions, officials said.
“Obviously it’s intended to curtail looting and vandalism and all that kind of stuff,” Sheriff Antonio Estrada told the NI on Monday morning. “We don’t foresee a problem here.”
NPD Cpl. Oscar Mesta agreed that the governor’s order was aimed at stopping violent protests in bigger cities like Phoenix and Tucson, but not within the City of Nogales. Still, he added that the department encourages people to stay home during the order.
“We’re encouraging people to follow the order… but I think that’s the last resort we want,” Mesta said in reference to pulling vehicles over for being on the streets past curfew.
The state curfew was imposed after protests around the country against police brutality – sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer – escalated into vandalism and looting in several U.S. cities, including Tucson and Phoenix.
“This gives law enforcement an additional tool to prevent the lawlessness we’ve seen here and in cities nationwide,” Ducey said on Sunday. “Police will be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest.”
But in Santa Cruz County, Sheriff Estrada said officers would use “common sense” to enforce the order.
“Unless we see a reason to pull it over, a traffic infraction or something, but not just because they’re on the streets,” Mesta said.