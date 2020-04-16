The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contributed more than $255,000 in grant funding this week for several projects along the Arizona-Sonora border, including three improvement efforts in the Ambos Nogales area.
More than $155,000 of the EPA’s Border 2020 initiative funding was awarded for projects focusing on managing scrap vehicle and electronic waste in Nogales, Sonora, as well as improving transboundary water flows between Ambos Nogales.
Arizona State University, along with partners on both sides of the border, will be awarded a total of $100,000 to map green infrastructure options to improve water flows across the border in Nogales, Ariz. and Nogales, Sonora. The recipients are expected to match the grant with an additional $28,880 for the project.
“They look at ways in which they can work with land-use planners to look at green infrastructure to prevent flooding and transboundary flows that are not appropriate,” John Busterud, the EPA’s Pacific Southwest regional administrator, told the NI.
The municipal government in Nogales, Sonora will also receive a total of $21,197 to focus on improved management of scrap vehicle and recycling centers in the city, and is expected to match the funds with an additional $11,353.
The project will consist of conducting an inventory of the local junk centers, assessing current practices and holding workshops to teach workers about best management practices, including how to handle hazardous material.
“Car battery acid comes to mind,” Busterud said. “Sometimes, if that’s not properly handled and recycled or disposed of properly, that acid or waste could get out into the environment, so this is managing hazardous materials present in that waste system.”
The University of Sonora will receive an additional $34,170 to focus on managing electronic waste in three Sonora communities, and will match the funds with a total of $15,155.
As part of the project, the university is to conduct train-the-trainer workshops in Nogales, Agua Pieta and San Luis Rio Colorado to inform the three communities of the best ways to dispose of hazardous material and recycle electronic products.
“This is a one-time grant for them to fund all these activities,” Busterud said of the overall Border 2020 grants. “They may occur across years, but I think there’s a great interest in getting it done as soon as possible.”
In April 2018, EPA’s Border 2020 initiative awarded the University of Arizona Compost Cats with a total of $90,519 to develop a new composting center in collaboration with the Santa Cruz County government. The project was expected to compost about 38 percent of the overall waste produced each year at the Rio Rico landfill.
However, according to Hector Aguirre, director of the EPA’s Border Office, the project was later cancelled due to the university’s economic hardship.