Santa Cruz County Sheriff Antonio Estrada announced on Monday that he will not seek an eighth term, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.
In his five decades in law enforcement, Estrada said, "I have deprived them of my presence a lot. They told, me, 'Ya no, dad. No more campaigns.' Even though I know that they would support me if I did decide to run, I think it's time.”
Estrada noted that he’ll turn 77 in July, during his seventh term in office. “I've got three lucky sevens,” he said, adding that it was a good omen that it's time to hang up the uniform.
"I notified my family first and I notified the command staff this morning, my campaign manager and attorneys who have supported me. And now I am notifying the news media," he said in a call to the NI.
Estrada, a Democrat who famously called his current term his “last rodeo” during the 2016 election, later walked back that statement, telling the NI last December that he was “still on the fence.”
“Obviously, I’m also looking at the field of candidates and that obviously will play a role in my decision,” he said at the time, “whether I feel that I need to run because things may change drastically in my absence.”
At least five others have begun campaigning for the position, which will be on the ballot in the primary and general elections later this year.
Former Justice of the Peace Keith Barth registered as a sheriff candidate in late January 2019, followed by retired DEA official James David Hathaway in June and retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Jose “Joe” Agosttini in July.
David Ruiz, whose background is in federal law enforcement, joined the race in August 2019, and former Sheriff’s Office deputy Rafael “Rafita” Corrales filed to run in September.
Estrada said he’s not endorsing any of the candidates – at least in the primary – “because I worked with some of them; they are personal acquaintances with whom I have had professional relationships. I'd like to let the people decide."
Without elaborating, he did not discount supporting a candidate in the general election if he has a compelling reason to do so.
Estrada cited some of the accomplishments during his nearly 30 years in office, including the construction of the new Sheriff's Office headquarters that bears his name, the new detention facility, the establishment of the 911 Emergency Center, and the updating of equipment and vehicles.
"Public safety is No. 1 for the community. I have always said that," he said. "If people feel that a community is safe, they are more likely to relocate there. I have always advocated that it should be a priority, especially to local government officials, though I have not always been successful at that."