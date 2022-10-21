On Oct. 4, Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink sat behind a microphone at La Máxima radio station in Nogales and promoted the court’s self-represented litigant program.
The program, launched in 2018, guides individuals involved in non-criminal matters through the court system if they cannot afford a lawyer. Fink, who’s running for another term as Superior Court judge, regards the free service as one of his greatest accomplishments in office.
As he spoke, Fink sat beside two employees – Court Administrator Paulina Lopez and Deputy Administrator Giann Schultz.
That didn’t go unnoticed by Fink’s opponent in the judge race, José Luis Castillo, who was watching the interview on Facebook Live.
Minutes in, a question popped up on La Máxima’s comment section. Was it ethical, Castillo asked, for Fink to use his own employees during election season?
Still live on the air, Fink responded to the question. Yes, he said – it was.
“First, we’re on our lunch hour. They’re on their free time,” Fink said, referring to Lopez and Schultz.
Fink added that he and his employees had visited La Máxima to discuss current events in the court system – not his re-election campaign.
And for the most part, that held true. During the interview, Fink discussed his office’s hiring practices, new payment systems for jurors, and the self-represented litigant program. He did not mention his own bid for re-election.
Still, as Fink spoke, the live video displayed a simple campaign slogan in English and Spanish: “Fink for Judge.”
Speaking to the NI two weeks later, Fink said the slogan hadn’t been his idea – in fact, he added, he wasn’t aware that it had been displayed on the video until he watched it after the fact.
“I did not know he was going to do that,” said Fink, referring to Oscar Felix, the owner and on-air host of La Máxima. “I wish that hadn’t been done.”
Reached on Tuesday, Castillo said he’d also been confused by the election-related banner.
“If the judge went there and merely promoted a program, then there should be no issue,” said Castillo. “However, neither I nor anyone looking at the stream would know this, because the program carried a ‘Fink for Judge’ label.”
Speaking during the La Máxima interview, Fink insisted he had not paid for the airtime, as might be expected for a campaign promotion with the station. Felix, seated across from him, did not contest the assertion.
Felix did not respond to a phone call and voicemail seeking comment for this story.
A murky area
Even if the radio segment was considered a campaign promotion, it may not have been illegal.
According to the Arizona Code of Judicial Conduct, a judge is prohibited from using “court staff, facilities, or other court resources in a campaign for judicial office.” However, there are loopholes, according to the state’s official rule book.
A judicial employee can publicly advocate for a political candidate. However, that employee must not “give the impression the judiciary itself endorses a political candidate or supports a political cause,” the code states.
In other words, Schultz or Lopez could endorse a candidate, if they wanted to – but they would not be allowed to do so on behalf of the entire Superior Court.
Nonetheless, Schultz and Lopez did not endorse Fink during the Oct. 4 interview.
While on the air, Lopez emphasized the upcoming expansion of the county’s self-litigant program.
“It’s been a success,” she said. “And we’re happy to announce that the program is growing.”
Speaking to the NI, Fink also said he’d wanted to “introduce (Schultz and Lopez) to the public.”
“We’re supposed to do outreach,” he said. “(La Máxima) is the only radio station that’s in town.”
Castillo, Fink asserted, had been the only voice bringing up the election. During the La Máxima interview, Castillo wrote in another question, implying that Fink had failed to disclose potential bias during the 2018 sentencing of David Murillo, who was convicted of murdering Nogales Police Officer Jesus Córdova.
Fink called the allegation untruthful, adding: “If you want to be judge, it’s very important for the judge to check his research, before accusing someone of doing something bad.”
Later, speaking to Felix, Fink added that he hadn’t planned to speak about the campaign.
“I didn’t want to talk about the campaign,” he said in Spanish. “I wanted to talk about the things that are happening in the court, but, because Mr. Castillo keeps asking questions…” he trailed off.
April Elliott, executive director of the Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct, said the commission could not offer an opinion about Fink’s specific interview.
Commission members, she added in a statement, would have to receive a complaint to further investigate.
However, Castillo said he asked Elliott, who also serves as the staff director at the Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee, about the La Máxima program. Speaking from that position, Elliott reportedly responded that if Schultz and Lopez appeared during their lunch hours, it was OK – even if they had been involved in political activity.
“This is a different reading than a literal one but it is reasonable, so upon reflection, I don’t believe there is an issue,” Castillo wrote in an email sent Thursday, adding: “There is a provision on not using the court in/for your campaign and I will accept his word that he was not doing that.”
Past rebukes
In the past, government employees have openly campaigned for local candidates in Santa Cruz County. On occasion, it’s led to resentment.
For example, when the county government moved to close the Justice Court in Sonoita in 2018, opponents pointed to Facebook photos of County Manager Jennifer St. John vacationing with and campaigning for Nogales Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez to argue that she had a conflict of interest in proposing the Sonoita court closure.
In other cases, people have filed formal complaints against candidates they thought crossed a line. And some of those complaints have led to official rebukes.
Once in 2019, and again in 2020, the Commission on Judicial Conduct reprimanded former Justice of the Peace Keith Barth during his unsuccessful bid for county sheriff. According to the commission, Barth had announced his candidacy for sheriff while he was still serving as a judge – a violation of judicial conduct.
Later, the commission found, Barth exhibited further misconduct by repeatedly referring to himself as “Judge Barth” on a Facebook page promoting his sheriff campaign; he also published a photo of himself in a black robe on the same campaign page.
Still, despite the rebuke, Barth remained in the sheriff’s race, though he lost to now-Sheriff David Hathaway.
Other cases of blatant wrongdoing have resulted only in candidates being called out.
In 2012, former Vice Mayor Olga Valdez promoted her own re-election campaign on a T-shirt adorned with the City of Nogales seal. Around the same time, then-Sheriff Antonio Estrada published an ad in Border Eco magazine including the official seal of the Sheriff’s Office to promote his own re-election campaign.
State law explicitly prohibits political candidates from using government resources. According to Arizona statute, county resources cannot be used to influence the outcome of an election. A similar state law applies to cities and towns.