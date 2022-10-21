Court on La Maxima

From left: Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink, Deputy Court Administrator Giann Schultz and Court Administrator Paulina Lopez appear on La Maxima radio on Oct. 4 to talk about the court’s self-represented litigant program. Their appearance, and accompanying slogans touting Fink's re-election campaign that were apparently attached without the court staffers' knowledge, caught the attention of Fink's opponent, José Luis Castillo.

 Screengrab from La Maxima Facebook page

On Oct. 4, Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink sat behind a microphone at La Máxima radio station in Nogales and promoted the court’s self-represented litigant program.

The program, launched in 2018, guides individuals involved in non-criminal matters through the court system if they cannot afford a lawyer. Fink, who’s running for another term as Superior Court judge, regards the free service as one of his greatest accomplishments in office.



