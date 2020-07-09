Approximately 20 local residents gathered in front of City Hall last Friday afternoon to hear Black community members share stories about their experiences both in the local area and other parts of the country.
Speakers touched on issues from the civil rights movement and racist incidents they experienced, to the conversations that Black families have about interactions with the police.
“The reason why Black Lives Matter, it resonates so much with so many people, is because Black people have been such a huge part of all the successes in America,” said Shau Booker, a local resident who attended the event with his family.
The demonstrators brought signs in English and Spanish with slogans like “Vidas negras importan,” “Respect existence or expect resistance” and “Nana ayudame,” a reference to the last words of Carlos Lopez, a Tucson man who died in April after being restrained by police in that city.
The July 3 event followed several local demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in June. Demonstrators in Nogales have voiced their solidarity with the movement that’s inspired protests around the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. But locals have generally stopped short of making demands – like defunding police departments – that have spurred activists in major cities.
At last week’s event, Booker and other Black Nogalians talked about the struggles and the pride that come with being Black in America.
Milan Booker, a student at Nogales High School and Shau’s daughter, spoke about a family member being subject to a racist slur at a shopping center.
“Being Black in America is hard, but despite all of the hate that we are given, I will never be ashamed of being Black, I will never look at my skin and wish it was another color,” she said.
Johnyne Blair talked about the civil rights movement in Alabama and said he was inspired to see the young people at City Hall who are seeking social change.
Margie Hartfield, Milan’s mother and Shau’s wife, talked about her experience growing up Black in Chicago and traveling around the world, where she encountered racism, as well as ignorance.
“You can’t blame people for what they don’t know, but hate is unacceptable,” she said.
Hartfield said she had a “phobia” toward police after being repeatedly harassed and pulled over needlessly by Chicago cops, but added that her interactions with local police in Nogales had been positive.
Friday’s event was organized by Anna Lopez, a Nogales native and University of Arizona student. Lopez talked about the ideas behind calls to defund the police and her sister, Michelle Lopez, spoke about “colorism,” a form of prejudice that puts value on lighter-skinned members of the same racial group.
Anna Lopez said she organized the event because racism affects both Black and Hispanic communities and she wanted to encourage local residents to question the idea that “it doesn’t happen here.”