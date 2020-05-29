At the beginning of the year, Santa Cruz County Constable Eddie Huerta was serving eight to 10 eviction notices a month, he said.
Some of those were routine: landlords would come in with monthly eviction requests and Huerta would serve notices, which were often enough to get renters to pay up.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted those routines in more ways than one.
The spike in unemployment caused by the crisis has left many local residents without income that they depend on to pay their bills – state data showed that more than 3,000 people were unemployed in Santa Cruz County in April, more than double the number in February. But an executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey on March 24 put a 120-day halt on most evictions of tenants affected by the crisis.
Now, Huerta said, the only eviction notices he’s serving are for tenants who are allegedly damaging properties. And he hasn’t done any eviction enforcement since the crisis began.
“The last (eviction notice) we did was probably a week ago, a (landlord) was at the court complaining that the tenant had been destroying the apartment,” he said.
At the county’s Justice Court, landlords haven’t made many eviction filings in recent months. Civil Clerk Rita Hawkins counted seven such filings in March, six in April, and three this month through May 27. Of those, just one eviction request had been granted in both March and April; none were granted in May.
But that doesn’t mean that the crisis hasn’t affected renters in Santa Cruz County.
Jon Sandler, who owns the property management company Grant Properties, said that about 10-12 tenants, or five to 10 percent of all units he manages, had fallen behind on payments since the pandemic started.
But, he said, none had stopped paying completely.
“For the most part, people are breaking it up over a 30-day period into two or three payments. So if their rent is $600 or $700, they’re trying to give us $200, $250 two or three times a month until it’s paid off,” Sandler said.
“The problem, of course, is that it becomes an issue the next month,” he added. “By the time they make that last payment… it’s only a few days after they’ve caught up for the current month before the next month is due.”
Three people in the county have received money through the state-funded COVID-19 Rental Eviction Prevention Assistance program, according to Cecilia Brown, regional coordinator for Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program (SEACAP), a nonprofit that is administering the funds locally.
Brown said SEACAP handed out $1,970 to the three tenants for the month of April and they were in the process of reapplying to receive money for May.
But another 19 Santa Cruz County applicants were denied funding because they didn’t complete the application.
In some of those cases, Brown said, applicants started an application for rent assistance and then began receiving state unemployment benefits. With the additional $600 per week unemployment allowance provided under the federal CARES Act, those benefits can put people over the income threshold to receive rental assistance.
Filling out the online application can also be a challenge.
“If there is a barrier, it’s that they’re not comfortable loading things up on the web page,” Brown said, adding that SEACAP had allowed applicants to drop off physical applications at its office in Nogales.
Uncomfortable situation
For families that aren’t getting help and find themselves coming up short at the end of the month, rental costs might get prioritized over other bills, said Nogales realtor Nanci Pottinger.
Pottinger, who manages about 55 rental properties in the local area, said she was pleasantly surprised that all of her tenants had paid in full for May, though she did forgive the fees for a few late payments.
“They can find other ways to get some money saved by calling their cellular company, their card people or whatever, but a lot of people prioritize a dwelling, their rent or their mortgage,” she said.
“I would’ve worked with anybody” on making a payment plan, Pottinger added.
For an unlucky few, rent has actually increased since the pandemic began.
Sandler said he increased monthly dues at a “small number” of the properties he manages. He said those rent hikes were scheduled before the crisis hit and were meant to bring rents in line with market prices.
“The fact that the rent goes up doesn’t really have anything to do with the pandemic,” he said.
At the public housing units operated by the Nogales Housing Authority, tenants pay rent that is based on their household income, according to NHA director Micah Gaudet.
He said the NHA had received $1,200 less in rent payments this April compared to April 2020.
Gaudet added that the NHA currently has 12 open units and would give preference to public housing applicants who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.
Luis Alatorre, who represents a group of tenants at the NHA’s Casas de Anza complex, estimated that 30 or 40 percent of renters at the complex were having trouble paying rent, but he said eviction for nonpayment wasn’t a major concern.
If Casas de Anza residents find themselves without income, they can pay their rent by working eight volunteer hours in the community, he said.
Going forward, landlords said they weren’t sure what to expect.
Pottinger said she would start collecting June rent on Monday and was waiting to see if all tenants make payments for the month.
Sandler said he was anticipating that the eviction moratorium could be extended until the end of the year and said that could create problems for property owners, who might find themselves without the means to make mortgage payments.
“I think there’s a myth that people who own rental property are wealthy… that’s not the case,” he said, adding later: “It’s an uncomfortable situation for everybody.”