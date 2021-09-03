As the manager of the Wells Fargo bank branch in Rio Rico, Carlos Vasquez knowingly allowed a criminal organization to use the business to send organized crime proceeds to Mexico via “funnel accounts” opened by co-conspirators. It was a crime to which he pleaded guilty, and on Wednesday, it earned him a 2.5-year federal prison term.
From February 2017 until August 2019, the organization moved approximately $10.5 million through the bank, and Vasquez himself authorized wire transfers out of the funnel accounts that totaled $357,883. But according to his lawyer, Vasquez didn’t do it for any direct financial gain, and the government didn’t offer evidence that he was paid for his involvement, either.
So why then did Vasquez, a family man with a good job and no previous criminal history, get involved?
In a memorandum filed in advance of Vasquez’s sentencing at U.S. District Court in Tucson for a conviction on one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, his lawyer argued that the bank itself had a lot to do with it.
“But for the culture at Wells Fargo, which encouraged employees to process bank business and look the other way, Vasquez would not be before this court for sentencing,” lawyer Joshua Hamilton wrote.
Hamilton described how, beginning a decade ago, the federal government began to crack down on banks that were being used for money-laundering purposes. In response, some banks closed down their operations along the border. But Wells Fargo remained.
“This led to Wells Fargo having an outsized presence there, especially in and around Nogales,” Hamilton wrote, adding that: “As an institution, it was underprepared (or unwilling) to combat money laundering, in contrast to its competitors. It fostered a high-pressure sales environment and its employees faced increased incentives to bring in more business, open more new accounts, and process more deposits and wire transfers.”
The bank’s high-pressure sales environment was also blamed for a nationwide scandal in which Wells Fargo employees opened millions of fraudulent savings and checking accounts in the names of unwitting customers. The bank was ultimately fined a combined $185 million in 2016 for the scam, and then paid out nearly $3 billion to settle related criminal and civil cases.
While working for Wells Fargo, Vasquez never received adequate training on how to deal with potentially unlawful bank transactions, his lawyer asserted.
“The focus was always on processing as much bank business as possible, not complying with banking regulations,” he wrote, though he insisted that Vasquez wasn’t blaming Wells Fargo for his actions.
“Rather, the pressure he experienced was a contributing, explanatory factor for the horrible decisions he made,” Hamilton wrote in his memo. “The bottom line is that when he would complain to his superiors about goings-on at the Rio Rico branch location, he would be told to just get the money and process the transactions.”
Vasquez, he wrote, “simply exercised extremely poor judgment in not going beyond bank policies and directives from superiors and abstaining from providing financial services to the funnel account owners.”
He asked the judge to give Vasquez a sentence of five years of probation.
But federal prosecutors saw a problem with the assertion that Vasquez had simply shown poor judgement amid the sales-first culture at Wells Fargo: The bank has two other branches in the area that are even closer to the border than the one in Rio Rico, and the scam didn’t unfold there.
Instead, they wrote, Vasquez “welcomed a money laundering organization into his bank branch with open arms,” and was responsible for creating his own culture of looking the other way.
“The no-questions-asked atmosphere that he created and trained his staff in at the branch created a haven for a multi-year money laundering scheme whose objective was to conceal drug proceeds sent from the United States to Mexico,” says the government memo, signed principally by Deborah Connor, chief of the Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section of the Department of Justice’s Bank Integrity Unit.
Welcomed customers
Other filings in the case and related cases show that a woman named Maria Concepcion Gonzalez Garcia played a key role in the conspiracy by approaching people in Nogales, Sonora who were down on their luck financially and recruiting them to cross the border and open funnel accounts in their names. Gonzalez enticed people to participate by promising to pay them $90-95, prosecutors said, and helped transport them to the bank to open the accounts. She was sentenced in June to 2.5 years in prison for her role in the conspiracy.
According to the government’s sentencing memo in Vasquez’s case, the funnel account owners would meet with their handlers from the money laundering organization at a fast food restaurant one block away from another branch of the bank. But instead of doing business at that branch, located close to a pedestrian port of entry from Mexico, they would “continue for approximately 11 miles to Vasquez’s branch to do their criminal business.”
A former manager of the Wells Fargo branch near the port reportedly said that she was “fully aware of the groups of funnel account owners that would try to use her Branch B, but she would instruct her staff to ask many questions, discourage the group from coming back to wire the money to Mexico, and thereby keep them out of Branch B.”
Enrique Monarque Orozco, the owner of a car wash and hair salon in Nogales, Sonora, was reportedly the central figure in the money laundering conspiracy. According to court filings, Monarque supplied the cash that was used to open the funnel accounts at Wells Fargo, and sat at the bank with the people recruited to open them. He then controlled the accounts for the purpose of laundering and transferring dirty money to Mexico.
Monarque reportedly told investigators that he used the Wells Fargo in Rico Rico because he was friends with the manager, who knew what he was up to but who encouraged him to come to the branch to open more accounts because “it looks good for him.” He also said he used the Rio Rico branch because he knew staff wouldn’t report his activities.
According to the government’s sentencing memorandum, Vasquez himself had reported the head of the money laundering organization to his management years earlier. (The memo does not specifically mention the name of the head of the organization, though other documents point to Monarque.) But during the period of the conspiracy, he welcomed him and his operation “with open arms.”
The prosecutors wrote that “a body camera worn by the head of the money laundering organization recorded Vasquez welcoming the head of the money laundering organization and prospective funnel account owners with an enthusiastic handshake. Vasquez then escorted the head of the money laundering organization back to his cubicle and had a detailed conversation with him about the bank’s anti-money-laundering systems, Vasquez’s chain of command, and other co-conspirators in the money laundering organization and their issues with law enforcement.
(It wasn’t clear why the man was wearing a body camera during the encounter, when it took place or how the government got its hands on the footage.)
“A bank branch manager like Vasquez is a critical front-line defense to money laundering in any community, and particularly in a community like Nogales, where the risk of cross-border financial crime is high,” the prosecution wrote. “As a bank employee, Vasquez had a clear responsibility to safeguard the bank and the community from those who seek to abuse the U.S. financial system. Vasquez not only failed in that responsibility, but instead welcomed the money laundering organization conspiring with them to launder the proceeds of their narcotics transactions.”
The government asked the judge to give Vasquez, now 41, a 30-month prison term, which is what he did. He also required Vasquez to serve three years of supervised release following the completion of his prison term. The judge ordered Vasquez, who has remained out of custody as his case progressed, to self-surrender to the U.S. Marshal Service no later than noon on Oct. 1.
The judge in the case was James A. Soto, a Nogales native and former presiding judge of Santa Cruz County.
Monarque was sentenced at Santa Cruz County Superior Court in August 2020 to 2.5 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of illegally operating an enterprise, a Class 3 felony. A few months later, he pleaded guilty at federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering for the same activity that earned him a state conviction.
The dual prosecutions are allowed under the “separate sovereigns doctrine,” which permits the federal and a state government to criminally prosecute the same person for the same conduct.
He is scheduled to be sentenced for the federal conviction on Dec. 6, and his plea deal with federal prosecutors suggests he is facing the possibility of a 20-year prison sentence.
A number of other co-conspirators who played lesser roles – including those who agreed to open the accounts in their names – have been prosecuted, convicted and sentenced at Santa Cruz County Superior Court to terms ranging from one year of unsupervised probation to a year in prison.