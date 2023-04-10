Former Nogales City Attorney Michael Massee is threatening to sue the city, alleging that ex-Mayor Arturo Garino and Councilman Saulo Bonilla conspired to terminate Massee’s employment after he refused to pursue politically motivated legal action against Garino’s rival and current mayor, Jorge Maldonado.
Massee made the allegations in a notice of claim filed with the city on March 1, in which he asked for $260,000 to settle the dispute. Under Arizona law, the city has 60 days to resolve the claim. After that, Massee can formally sue.
Massee’s complaint is unusual in that he wasn’t fired from his job. Instead, his latest three-year contract was allowed to expire in September 2022, ending a 15-year career at City Hall in which he also served as deputy attorney and acting manager.
Still, Massee’s description of the alleged circumstances under which his relationship soured with Garino and Bonilla, if true, paints an unsavory picture of the back-room maneuvering of the city’s former mayoral administration.
Garino did not answer a message left Monday seeking comment, and Bonilla referred questions to current City Attorney Jose Luis Machado, who declined to comment. City Manager Edward Dickie did not respond by press time.
Massee’s allegations stem from a situation that surfaced early last year, around the time Maldonado resigned his elected seat on the City Council in order to run for mayor against Garino.
In a memo sent to county law enforcement in April 2022, Massee, acting at that point in his capacity as city attorney, asserted that Maldonado falsely stated he’d moved out of a home in the Valle Verde neighborhood. As a result, he said Maldonado owed the city six years’ worth of unpaid sewer and trash service – an overall value of more than $3,600.
Massee asserted that Maldonado’s actions constituted a felony offense, potentially punishable with prison time. But County Attorney George Silva disagreed, and declined to take the case.
The city responded by hiring a private investigator to continue probing Maldonado’s sewer bills. Then, on July 14, 2022, the city sued Maldonado at Santa Cruz County Superior Court, only to dismiss the suit five days later after Maldonado repaid the debt.
On Aug. 2, 2022, Maldonado handily defeated Garino and a third candidate, Peter Lella, in the mayoral election. Maldonado was sworn in at the start of 2023.
According to Massee’s notice of claim, once Silva decided that criminal charges were not warranted against Maldonado, “City Administration adopted a policy that Maldonado, although a former member of City Council and at the time a candidate for mayor running against Garino, should be treated just like any other sewer rate payer who had a debt owing to the city.”
As a result, Massee says, the city finance director sent Maldonado a standard demand letter informing him of the amount he owed and advising him that if he didn’t pay within 30 days, the city would file a civil complaint to collect the debt.
“Garino was incensed when he read this letter, believing it was not harsh enough in its treatment of Maldonado,” Massee alleges.
After Maldonado settled his debt and Massee had the Superior Court complaint dismissed, “Garino again became very angry, complaining to Massee, ‘So he’s going to get away with it?!’” according to Massee’s version of the events.
Conflict of interest
Massee accused Garino and Bonilla of trying to control the course of the city’s action against Maldonado from behind the scenes, although as Massee alleges, Garino was legally prohibited from getting involved “due to his obvious conflict of interest that he knew that Maldonado was a formidable political opponent.”
In public, Garino appeared to recognize the conflict of interest, and took pains to distance himself from the city’s pursuit of Maldonado.
For example, in regard to the decision to hire a private investigator to look into Maldonado’s sewer bills, Councilwoman Liza Montiel asked Massee during a July 6, 2022 council meeting whether Garino had been involved in the decision. “Yes,” Massee responded at the time.
The following morning, Garino called the NI to deny his involvement, and insisted the move had been made by Massee and Dickie, the city manager.
No new contract
Massee alleges that at one point, he was summoned to a meeting with Garino and Bonilla in the mayor’s office.
“Bonilla stated that the money Maldonado owed the city ‘was irrelevant,’” Massee says in his notice, adding that he corrected Bonilla, telling him that “the amount owed would be the sole issue in the case and that handling the matter to extract collateral political gain would be unethical and would therefore not be pursued.”
“They were not happy with this answer,” Massee says.
Massee insists that if he had followed Garino’s and Bonilla’s direction, he would have violated the rules of ethics adopted by the Arizona Supreme Court that prohibit the pursuit of litigation for collateral gain – in this case, for the political advantage of Garino.
In addition, he asserts that if he had pursued politically motivated action against Maldonado, he would have been putting the city at risk of civil sanctions and possible lawsuits for malicious prosecution/abuse of process.
Citing “information and belief,” Massee alleges that soon after the case against Maldonado fell apart, Garino and Bonilla decided that they would block an extension of Massee’s contract with the city. So they informed other members of Garino’s voting bloc that they didn’t want any discussion of a possible extension of Massee’s contract to be put on any future agenda.
Garino also rescheduled the regular council meeting of September 2022 so that it would take place after Massee’s contract had expired, Massee alleges.
In fact, that month’s meeting was held later than usual – on Tuesday, Sept. 13 rather than the usual first Wednesday of the month. The reason for the delay wasn’t clear at the time.
By the time the mayor and council met on Sept. 13, 2022, Massee was gone without explanation.
Deputy City Manager John Kissinger confirmed to the NI at the time that Massee had left earlier that month after his three-year contract expired. Councilman Hector Bojorquez confirmed that typically, the city council would renew such a contract by voting on an agenda item. However, he said, “nobody put it on the agenda. Somebody has to put it in the agenda to renew.”
For his part, Massee asserts that he had “fully and properly performed his duties as city attorney and had a reasonable expectation that his employment with the city would therefore be extended, and at a minimum had a due process and property right that any such employment decision would be based solely on lawful considerations.”
“Instead,” he alleges, “Garino and Bonilla chose to retaliate against Massee for rejecting their demand to improperly control litigation for Garino’s and Bonilla’s personal benefit.”
City attorney, along with city manager and magistrate, are “at-will” positions. That means the people holding those jobs serve at the will of the mayor and council and can be dismissed at any time without cause – as long as the termination is not illegal (i.e. discriminatory or retaliatory). However, as noted earlier, Massee was not terminated from his job.
The $260,000 that Massee wants to settle his claim with the city is based on lost wages and benefits, as “Massee had a just expectation that a two-year extension with a small increase in salary was merited and would have easily been approved by council had a fair and unbiased process been followed.”
The NI learned of Massee’s notice of claim against the city from an anonymous tipster, who submitted a copy of the document. The NI then confirmed the veracity of the document through a public records request with the City Attorney’s Office.