Massee and Garino

Former City Attorney Mike Massee, left, speaks under the watchful eye of then-Mayor Arturo Garino during a city council meeting in February 2022. At the time, Massee was also serving as the acting city manager.

 File photo by Angela Gervasi

Former Nogales City Attorney Michael Massee is threatening to sue the city, alleging that ex-Mayor Arturo Garino and Councilman Saulo Bonilla conspired to terminate Massee’s employment after he refused to pursue politically motivated legal action against Garino’s rival and current mayor, Jorge Maldonado.

Massee made the allegations in a notice of claim filed with the city on March 1, in which he asked for $260,000 to settle the dispute. Under Arizona law, the city has 60 days to resolve the claim. After that, Massee can formally sue.



Tags

Load comments