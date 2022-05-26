Nearly two decades after he allegedly used his position in the Arizona National Guard to smuggle 20 kilograms of cocaine from Nogales to Tucson – among other alleged offenses – Adalberto Valenzuela was arrested in Mexico and extradited back to the United States to face federal charges.
It’s the latest chapter in the strange saga of a now 43-year-old U.S. citizen, who, while evading arrest in the United States, reportedly served as mayor of a small Mexican city, got arrested for alleged organized crime ties, and later joined a civilian self-defense group battling against drug traffickers.
According to a news release issued May 15 by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office, a man identified as Adalberto “V” whose details fit the description of Valenzuela, was arrested in Mexico City on Dec. 10, 2021 on an extradition warrant and turned over to U.S. authorities at the city’s airport. U.S. District Court records show that he was formally arrested in Phoenix on May 6.
Valenzuela was one of dozens of people indicted as part of Operation Lively Green, an FBI takedown of a conspiracy that operated from January 2002 through March 2004, in which U.S. law enforcement and military officials took bribes to help traffic drugs. The accused were from agencies including the Arizona Army National Guard, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and the Arizona Department of Corrections. One was an employee of the Nogales Police Department and another was an Immigration and Naturalization Service inspector at the Mariposa Port of Entry.
In a news release from 2011, the Department of Justice said that nearly 60 defendants had been convicted and sentenced on related charges as part of Operation Lively Green. Valenzuela, meanwhile, remained at large.
According to the original complaint filed against hm in 2002, Valenzuela was a corporal in the Arizona Army National Guard when it was deployed following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 to help fight drug-trafficking.
However, Valenzuela and other public officials reportedly took payments from people who represented themselves to be narcotics traffickers in exchange for using their positions to smuggle drugs.
In fact, the purported traffickers were FBI agents. And according to the investigation, Valenzuela and three others transported 20 kilos of cocaine from Tucson to Phoenix on June 12, 2002 while wearing their official uniforms. Valenzuela was subsequently paid $5,000 cash for the job.
Then on July 9, 2002, Valenzuela and three others allegedly transported 20 kilos of cocaine from Nogales to Tucson, again wearing their uniforms and carrying official identification. This time, he reportedly accepted a payment of $3,000.
But as his co-conspirators were arrested, convicted and sentenced, Valenzuela reportedly carved out a new life in Mexico. According to a story published May 23 by the newspaper El Sol de Morelia in the southwestern Mexican state of Michoacan, he served as mayor of the town of Agualilla, Michoacan. Then in 2009, he was one of 27 officials arrested by the Mexican Army in an operation known as “El Michoacanazo,” and accused of ties to organized crime – particularly to the group known as the Knights Templar.
El Sol de Morelia reported that he was released after spending “various months” in prison, and in 2014 joined one of the civilian self-defense groups in Michoacan that took up arms against criminal gangs.