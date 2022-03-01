Two former judges say they were paid less than what they were legally owed while working for years at Santa Cruz County Superior Court. And they say that while the county has acknowledged the underpayments, it has failed to adequately correct the problem.
Now the two retired judges – Kimberly Corsaro and Denneen Peterson – have taken the first step toward suing the county to resolve the matter.
According to a notice of claim from the Tucson-based Turchik Law Firm that was delivered to county and state authorities in late January, Corsaro was appointed to serve as a part-time commissioner at Santa Cruz County Superior Court starting in December 2000, with a salary equal to 88 percent of that earned by a judge.
The next year, however, Corsaro was appointed to be a full-time judge pro-tempore. (A judge pro tempore is responsible for performing all essential functions of a superior court judge, but serves by appointment rather than by election.)
According to the notice of claim, state law says that as a full-time pro-tem judge, she should have been paid the same salary as a superior court judge. “Instead, the county continued to pay Ms. Corsaro a lesser salary throughout her entire tenure as a full-time judge pro-tempore with the Superior Court,” it states.
At the time of her retirement on Sept. 30, 2017, Corsaro was reportedly making approximately $115,000, though the salary at the time for a superior court judge was $145,000. She alleges a loss in total pay and benefits of $311,408.
Her lawyers say that Corsaro was unaware that she had been underpaid until told by the county’s presiding judge, Thomas Fink, on Aug. 26, 2021.
The notice alleges that County Manager Jennifer St. John told Corsaro on Sept. 8, 2021 that the county had hired an outside attorney to deal with the matter, and hoped to get back to her within a week. However, no further update was provided.
For her part, Peterson was appointed as a full-time judge pro-tempore at Santa Cruz County Superior Court on April 1, 2018, and was also paid an incorrect salary until she retired on Nov. 10, 2021, the notice of claim alleges.
“Unlike Ms. Corsaro’s situation, however, where the pay error was not discovered until after she retired, both the county and the state knew since approximately Aug. 19, 2021, that Ms. Peterson was being paid the wrong salary,” the notice states.
Like Corsaro, Peterson said Judge Fink told her about the pay discrepancy on Aug. 26, 2021. The problem had apparently been uncovered by Court Administrator Primitivo “Tivo” Romero while he was preparing to advertise for Peterson’s replacement.
According to the notice if claim, Peterson was earning approximately $119,506 at the time of her retirement, while the state-establish salary for a superior court judge was $149,400. She alleges a loss in total pay and benefits of $112,280.
Peterson also alleges that St. John presented her on Oct. 22, 2021 with a document agreeing to pay her the correct salary for a period of 90 days rather than for the entire period of her employment. What’s more, the notice of claim says, the county wanted Peterson to sign an agreement promising to release the county, state and Arizona Supreme Court from any further legal responsibility.
Instead, Peterson and Corsaro have now taken the joint step of notifying the county that they plan to sue for unpaid wages. They have also offered to settle the matter now, before filing suit, for $80,000 each.
The County Board of Supervisors met in a closed-door executive session last week to discuss the matter with legal counsel, then voted in regular session to issue an unspecified response.
County Attorney George Silva did not respond by press time to an email asking for comment.