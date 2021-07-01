Former Sheriff’s Captain Ruben Fuentes, who was let go when new Sheriff David Hathaway took office in January, is suing Hathaway and the county government for an alleged wrongful termination.
Fuentes’ lawsuit, filed May 24 at U.S. District Court in Tucson, asserts that he was denied due process when he was terminated effective Jan. 8 under the assumption that he was an “at-will” employee who could be dismissed at any time without cause. Fuentes argues that in fact, he was a “classified” employee who had the right to contest his termination.
He also alleges that Hathaway announced Fuentes’ termination before he had been sworn in, and was therefore acting without proper authority. His suit seeks unspecified compensatory damages for lost pay, damage to his reputation and emotional suffering, as well as punitive damages and lawyers’ fees.
Fuentes himself was named in a lawsuit filed on June 2 by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office that accuses him and former Sheriff Antonio Estrada of operating a scheme that illegally allowed employees to claim fictitious overtime hours as a way of compensating them for performing duties beyond their pay grade.
The AG’s suit seeks to have Estrada and Fuentes pay back the $196,842 that the Arizona Auditor General said was paid out under the overtime scheme from June 2013 through September 2018, and also asks for additional monetary penalties. A lawyer for Estrada said the OT system was “standard operating procedure” and that county administration had been fully aware of it.
The county says the overtime scheme came to light in October 2018. In March 2020, Estrada announced that he would not seek an eighth term in office, and Hathaway was elected in November 2020 to succeed him. Hathaway and other elected officials at the county were sworn into office on Jan. 4, 2021.
Fuentes’ lawsuit includes a copy of a memo from Hathaway dated Jan. 4 and addressed to Fuentes with the subject: “Termination of employment.” It was cc’d to County Human Resources Director Sonia Jones.
The HR department, Hathaway wrote, “has informed me that your position is an ‘at will’ position and that the elected sheriff may remove and replace the person in your position at his discretion. This memorandum serves as notice of your termination from employment with Santa Cruz County … (effective Jan. 8). Thank you for your many years of service to Santa Cruz County.”
Fuentes’ suit also claims that he was terminated “during an officially called meeting of employees by Defendant Hathaway” that was held before the new sheriff was sworn in.
The suit says that Fuentes began working for the county in 1990 and was promoted in 2007 from lieutenant to captain, and that after the promotion – which made him second-in-command to Estrada – he remained a “classified” employee protected against being terminated without due process.
The lawsuit contains a copy of a reference letter Hathaway wrote for Fuentes, dated Jan. 5, in which the new sheriff called Fuentes “an excellent choice for a member of your management team,” and said: “I recommend him highly.” The letter, Fuentes says in the suit, shows that the county had no cause to terminate his employment.
At the time, when the NI followed up on rumors about Fuentes’ employment, Hathaway wrote in an email dated Jan. 8 that “The second-in-command position is an ‘at will’ position in all Arizona Sheriff’s Offices. Often, the person occupying that position is replaced with the arrival of a new sheriff.”
“This is not a removal ‘for cause.’ Capt. Fuentes is not being replaced for any failure on his part,” he wrote, adding: “As a matter of fact, I have complimented him personally in front of the command staff for his years of service.”
County Attorney George Silva declined to comment on Fuentes’ allegations, writing in an email Tuesday that “The county cannot comment on matters involving pending or ongoing litigation.”
Notice of claim
Fuentes advised the county of his intent to sue in a notice of claim dated Feb. 12. The document, signed by Tucson-based lawyer Thom K. Cope, suggested two alternatives by which the dispute could be settled without a formal lawsuit:
1) The county could reinstate Fuentes to his previous position with payment of lost wages, which accrue at $6,343 per month. The county would also pay Fuentes $25,000 in attorney’s fees and $200,000 in damages for “emotional distress, anxiety, humiliation and embarrassment.”
2) Rather than reinstate Fuentes, the county could rescind his termination and allow him to retire, as well as pay him approximately $1.58 million in punitive damages and for lost wages and benefits.
“This case will be extremely expensive, embarrassing and eye-opening for the new sheriff and Santa Cruz County, considering Captain Fuentes’ almost 30-year outstanding career,” Cope wrote in the notice.
There was no settlement, however, and Cope filed the federal lawsuit on Fuentes’ behalf on May 24. A lawyer representing the county waived service of a summons on June 18 and has 60 days to file a response.
The case was assigned to U.S. Judge James A. Soto, a Nogales native and former presiding judge in Santa Cruz County, though it wasn’t certain that he would remain the judge in the case.