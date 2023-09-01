patagonia mountains.jpg

The Patagonia Mountains.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

For years, and particularly in recent months, concerns and opposition have reared up among Santa Cruz County residents over the Hermosa Project – a prospective mining operation in the Patagonia Mountains managed by Australian company South32.

Meanwhile, another company has moved forward in the federal permitting process for a separate, potentially seven-year drilling endeavor: the Sunnyside Exploration Drilling Project.

Owl

A Mexican Spotted Owl in Humboldt Canyon. 
Patagonia

The Patagonia Mountains, covered with a layer of snow.
Humboldt contributed

Humboldt Canyon in the Coronado National Forest.


