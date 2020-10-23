Calling Aaron Daniel Kane the “mastermind” of a plot to kidnap a local man and turn him over to Mexican organized crime figures for a bounty, a county prosecutor asked Judge Thomas Fink on Monday to sentence Kane to 21 years in prison.
That would have been the maximum allowable sentence under the terms of a deal in which Kane, a 33-year-old Rio Rican, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, arson, aggravated robbery and vehicle theft.
But Kane’s defense lawyer painted Kane as a good-intentioned accomplice to the crime who wanted “to try to make things right” for the victim before a co-defendant went berzerk and turned the incident into a violent kidnapping for ransom. He asked the judge to give Kane a “minimum” sentence on the available seven-to-21-year sentencing range.
In the end, Fink sentenced Kane to a total of 15 years in prison (the presumptive term was 10.5 years) followed by five years of intensive probation supervision. He also gave Kane credit for 863 days served in custody prior to sentencing.
State’s case
Monday’s sentencing hearing began with Deputy County Attorney Kimberly Hunley recounting the state’s version of the crime, which involved Kane and two others – Rudy Rojo and Guadalupe Pillado – as principal perpetrators, and a victim who had an extended family relation to both Kane and Rojo.
According to Hunley, Kane heard from an acquaintance that “the Mexican cartel” had a $100,000 bounty on the victim’s head, and he decided to complete the job himself. So he called the victim multiple times leading up to the day of the crime and told him that he wanted to sell him a gun.
Finally, they agreed to meet in a neighborhood just north of Ruby Road and just east of the Pilot Travel Center. It was May 31, 2018.
“The victim drove up to the area, he saw Mr. Kane and Mr Kane’s vehicle, he got out and walked toward him, and then masked individuals jumped out at him from the shadows,” Hunley told the judge.
As the victim fled, someone in the group fired a gun at him, she said. The victim, who was wearing flip-flops, fell down into a ditch area and the defendants jumped on him.
“They started beating him at that point,” Hunley said. “He continues to struggle to try to get away and they dragged him back to his own vehicle, which is a Jeep Wrangler.”
They put the man in the back of the Wrangler, with Pillado pointing a handgun at him. With Rojo driving the Wrangler and Kane driving his own vehicle, they went to Kane’s sister’s house and a fourth defendant, Thomas Alegria, arrived in his van.
Alegria, who later became a cooperating defendant for the state, reportedly claimed that he had been lured to the scene with a promise of drugs. When he got there, he said, he saw Pillado and Rojo pointing handguns at the victim. Kane and Alegria then took the victim’s Wrangler to an area not far from the initial abduction site and set it on fire.
At some point when Kane and Alegria were present, the abuse of the kidnapping victim continued, Hunley said.
“They actually take the victim, they strip him, they douse him with liquid, they tell him its gasoline and they tell him they’re going to light him on fire,” she said, adding that the assailants continued to beat the man, then bound him with wire, wrapped him in a blanket, blindfolded him and put him in Alegria’s van.
“Once they got him in the van, that’s when they insert a hard object into his rectum, twice,” Hunley said, adding: “We learned from a jail informant, and from recordings, that what they actually did was put the muzzle of a gun into his rectum, twice.”
The kidnappers drove the victim to Pillado’s house, where according to Hunley, they either “took photos of him or put him on videochat with the Mexican cartel” in an attempt to exchange him for the bounty.
The cartel members, she said, “want the kidnappers to actually walk him over into Mexico and they decided, the group, that they’re not going to do that.”
At that point, she said, the mission shifted to getting ransom from the victim’s loved ones.
The kidnappers initially got the victm’s girlfriend, who was six months pregnant at the time, to give them a couple of guns, Hunley said. Then they forced the man to call her again that night or early morning to bring additional items for his ransom.
“She brings a Louis Vuitton bag with money and jewelry and other items in it. There are containers of marijuana that are inside the bag, and other items of value,” Hunley said. “And she also brings another vehicle, a Kia Soul, to exchange for the victim.”
At the exchange point, Pillado reportedly had the victim, still blindfolded, walk down the road with an umbrella, using it to pretend that he was blind. Then he drove away in the Kia, but circled back and tried to get the victim and his girlfriend to get in.
“They have to, at that point, run for their lives,” Hunley said.
The woman, who referred to herself as the victim’s wife when she spoke during Monday’s sentencing hearing, recounted having a gun pointed toward her pregnant stomach and being told that she’d be killed if she went to the cops. As she walked toward the victim, she said, she thought she was going to be killed with him.
Instead, they ran toward a nearby produce warehouse and called the victim’s mother.
The victim’s mother, in her remarks to the judge, described going to pick them up and seeing her son bloodied, beaten and shaking.
“As he was getting in the vehicle, he told us that we needed to hurry because they were going to come after us and they were going to kill,” she said.
So she brought them to the nearest law enforcement outpost: the DEA office on the opposite side of the interstate.
The two women, as well as the victim’s sister, spoke of the psychological toll the crime had taken on the victim and his loved ones. They said he sold his home due to his trauma.
“How can they kidnap someone, beat him up, pour gas on him and torture him. How? Your own friend, your own family. For what, for a car? For money?” asked his wife.
As for the idea that a Mexican drug cartel had put a bounty on his head, she said: “It was just a rumor that went so far. For what?”
‘Off the rails’
During his comments to the judge, defense lawyer Jeffrey Thorpe downplayed Kane’s culpability.
“His plan was to work things out, and then stuff went horribly awry when all of a sudden Pillado showed up with the other person and things went just off the rails,” Thorpe said.
He argued that the fact that Kane didn’t wear a mask during the initial meet-up showed his true intentions. And he said all of the defendants were on drugs.
“This is somebody who got tied into drugs, and obviously things went really wrong,” he said of Kane.
Thorpe said Kane was remorseful and “still confused by what happened.” And he painted Pillado as the true villain of the crime.
“The state is trying to punish Aaron for things that happened after Aaron and all the other co-defendants, except for Pillado, they all split,” Thorpe told the judge, adding that after they left: “Pillado continues to go absolutely crazy, like the psychotic that he was.”
“The events involving the Kia Soul, the ransoming, all that was Guadalupe Pillado,” Thorpe said.
Pillado, 38, was murdered in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Nogales, Sonora less than three weeks after the kidnapping. Thorpe described Pillado as having been “machine-gunned by the cartel across the line in the Kia Soul.”
Still, while he contested Kane’s role in the alleged sexual assault with the handgun, Thorpe did not deny that Kane was present during the initial kidnapping and violence against the victim. During Kane’s change-of-plea hearing in September, he said Kane was pleading guilty under the concept of “accomplice liability,” meaning that he helped with the planning of the crimes or facilitated the conduct of others. Speaking at the same hearing, Kane claimed he was present, but never put his hands on the victim.
Kane’s efforts to distance himself from the responsibility for the kidnapping did not sit well with the victim’s relatives.
“How can you sit there and lie and deny everything?” the victim’s wife said.
For his part, Thorpe took exception to Hunley introducing self-incriminating statements Kane reportedly made to a jailhouse snitch. She told the judge that those recorded conversations also showed that some of Kane’s family members were “very involved” in the crime, and she suggested that Kane had committed a murder that he wanted to pin on the state’s cooperating co-defendant. She alleged that he had also talked about killing the prosecutor.
“We’re here for enough already, and the state is attempting to punish Aaron for things that we are not here for,” Thorpe said, complaining that Hunley was putting things on the record for which there were no convictions and no good evidence for. He said it was “reckless” for her to accuse Kane’s family members, and said the jailhouse conversations had been manipulated by the informant, misinterpreted or taken out of proportion from hundreds of hours of recordings.
Kane then offered a brief statement of his own, saying: “I’m sorry to (the victim) for putting him through this situation and for whatever pain I’ve caused. I’m sorry to my wife and my wonderful children for putting them through this situation, and for whatever pain I’ve brought them and our family.”
Fink ultimately found a number of aggravating factors to the crimes Kane pleaded guilty to, including the especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner in which they were committed; the “severe” physical and emotional harm suffered by the victim; the fact that accomplices were involved; that the perpetrators laid in wait or ambush; and that masks were worn during the commission of the crimes.
He found that the aggravators “substantially outweighed” two mitigating factors: Kane’s lack of prior criminal history, and his family support.
Co-defendant Rojo, who took a similar plea deal to Kane’s, is set to be sentenced at Santa Cruz County Superior Court in December. The status of the state’s case against Alegria wasn’t immediately clear.