The current and former Nogales city attorneys are among the three finalists for an equivalent position at the Town of Sahuarita, the Sahaurita Sun is reporting.
According to the paper, Jose Luis “Joe” Machado, the former attorney for both the city and Santa Cruz County, as well as Michael Massee, the current attorney for the City of Nogales, are in the running to be the next Sahuarita town attorney.
The third finalist is the law firm of Pierce Coleman.
Sahuarita town officials plan to interview the finalists during an executive session Friday, and could make a decision that day, according to the report.
Massee and Machado worked together for a number of years at the City of Nogales, where Massee served as Machado’s deputy. And both worked alongside current Sahuarita Town Manager Shane Dille, who served as Nogales city manager from May 2010 until February 2016.
Machado was Santa Cruz County attorney from January 1985 through December 1992. He then served for two-plus years as Nogales city attorney during the administration of Marco Lopez, but was fired by a 4-3 council vote in June 2003.
Machado was appointed to his second stint as city attorney in 2010 after serving in an interim basis for two years. He was ultimately given his 60-day notice in late 2017 following a 4-3 vote led by then-Mayor John Doyle.
Massee was first hired as deputy city attorney in 2007. He was appointed full-fledged city attorney in September 2019 after serving in the position on an interim basis for several months.
In recent months, Massee played a leading role in the city’s failed effort to bring felony charges against mayoral candidate Jorge Maldonado over Maldonado’s unpaid sewer bills. On Aug. 2, city voters elected Maldonado by a convincing margin over incumbent Mayor Arturo Garino. Maldonado is set to take office in January.