Machado Massee

Jose Luis "Joe" Machado, left, and Michael Massee.

 File photos

The current and former Nogales city attorneys are among the three finalists for an equivalent position at the Town of Sahuarita, the Sahaurita Sun is reporting.

According to the paper, Jose Luis “Joe” Machado, the former attorney for both the city and Santa Cruz County, as well as Michael Massee, the current attorney for the City of Nogales, are in the running to be the next Sahuarita town attorney.



