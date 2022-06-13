On Saturday evening, Cristian Vega was hard at work in a quiet, dimly lit dressing room in Nogales, Sonora.
There, surrounded by sequined bodysuits and cascading wigs, he spritzed generous amounts of hairspray onto a pink-clad burlesque dancer – preparing the final touches before Nogales, Sonora’s annual Pride Parade.
Hundreds of people trekked down Avenida Obregón that evening in support and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.
“Equal rights,” shouted one co-organizer from a balloon-encrusted parade float, as the crowd marched and danced its way through the Fundo Legal neighborhood.
Demonstrators ranged from children and teenagers to older adults, some of whom expressed support for their own children coming out.
“I’m not gay,” one man told the NI in passing. But, “my daughter,” he added, gesturing to a young, smiling girl walking ahead of him. A mother walked with a handmade sign proclaiming that a person she loved was gay – her daughter, she told the NI.
A third parent pulled her son close for a photo; the latter holding a pink, blue and violet flag used to represent bisexuality. He flashed a grin toward the end of the two-mile walk, showing off a row of braces. “My feet hurt,” he laughed.
Vega, along with co-organizer Alberto Arias, said he’s been coordinating a Pride march in Nogales, Sonora for the past 16 years.
The intention is simple: “freedom of expression, freedom of emotion,” he said.
And, Vega added, he organizes the event in the hopes that people will accept themselves with more ease.
Nogales Pride, like many versions of it across the United States and Mexico, was subject to cancellation during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, however, it appeared back in full swing, with demonstrators waving handmade signs and singing along to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” – an established staple of the LGBTQ+ rights movement.
While Pride events have been underway for years in Nogales, Sonora, this year’s celebration was the first one to unfold after the state legalized same-sex marriage last September.
When marriage equality became a reality in Sonora, Grace Urias was watching.
“I was very happy for that,” Urias said as she walked down Avenida Obregón on Saturday.
Before that legalization, Urias added, two of her friends had been planning to marry in Mexico City – a costly endeavor that would have required hours of travel. But then, it became legal in Sonora.
“They were one of the very first people who got married here in Sonora,” she explained, clutching a rainbow-striped flag around her shoulders.
Mexico City paved the way when it legalized same-sex marriage in late 2009. Since then, more states have piled on. As of early June, 27 of Mexico’s 32 states have passed marriage equality laws, according to KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk.
While marriage rights have become more widespread across Mexico, hate crimes are still prevalent and well-documented. In 2021, the civil rights group LetraEse estimated over the past five years, at least 461 violent homicides were committed against the LGBTQ+ community in Mexico. That trend has proven particularly deadly for transgender women, according to data compiled by LetraEse.
For Urias, who’s visited Pride events in Tucson, Hermosillo and Culiacan, it’s important to continue supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
“It’s been hard,” she added. “When I was younger, I remember, people used to see this as like an illness.”
In the workplace, Urias said, she’s experienced homophobia. Participating in Pride – and seeing people normalize sexual diversity – gives her hope, she added.
“Right now, people are no longer afraid to (come) out from the closet, and love who they heck they want to love,” she said.