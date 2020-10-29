Nohemi Morales stood chatting with her friend Alma Perez beside her mother’s grave at the Panteón Nacional in Nogales, Sonora on Wednesday afternoon. Nearby, her husband and brother-in-law moved carefully as they swept the area and fixed a few spots with a cement mixture before placing a floral wreath atop the grave.
Morales and Perez, who met this past July after Morales’ mother was hit by a car and died, ran into each other unexpectedly while walking around the cemetery and cleaning graves in advance of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
Like the two friends, many families in Nogales, Sonora decided to gather at the city’s cemeteries in the days leading up to Día de los Muertos – normally celebrated on the first two days of November – after the municipal government announced that it would close all cemeteries from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 to avoid large gatherings and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“Just as I always visited her in life, I have to visit her here, too,” Morales said of her mother’s grave, adding that her family planned Wednesday’s visit after the city announced the cemetery closures. “It’s about remembering. This is where her bones, where her body lies. So we have to visit her here now.”
Día de los Muertos is a Latin American tradition rooted in the indigenous belief that the spirits of the dead live on in another world. After the Spanish arrived in the Americas, it merged with the Catholic All Saints and All Souls days to become a celebration of the deceased. People typically visit and clean the graves of deceased loved ones during the holidays, decorating them with candles, cempasuchitl flowers (marigolds) and items reminiscent of the deceased person.
Normally, during the week leading up to Día de los Muertos in Nogales, Sonora, large crowds pack Calle Reforma, a street that provides access to several cemeteries, to either hold family gatherings at their loved ones’ graves or to simply stroll through the dozens of food and flower stands that are typically set up along the sidewalk for the festivities.
But this year, families kept their visits quieter and shorter, and the out-of-town street vendors steered away from the city after the municipal government also cancelled the so-called Feria del Hueso, or “Fair of Bones,” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And so Calle Reforma stood lonely and quiet on Wednesday afternoon, with just one stand selling floral arrangements and passing cars offering the only break from silence.
“I think it’s really sad because other years everything is filled with flowers. You see people praying by the graves, there’s people with live music. It’s something beautiful and joyful to come and remember your loved ones,” Perez said. “This year is going to be sad because everything will be closed. But we’re still here to clean so it looks nice in time for Día de los Muertos.”
Mari Rodriguez, a Nogales, Sonora native who came to the Panteón Nacional with her family to visit her daughter’s, parents’ and grandparents’ graves on Wednesday, agreed that this year the festivities didn’t feel quite the same.
She said her family had decided to still gather a few days before the Day of the Dead, since they also use the holiday as an excuse for relatives on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border to see each other.
But what is typically a lively celebration for Rodriguez’s family was quiet and somber this time around.
“It’s tradition for us to come and visit our deceased. We’re used to bringing music and staying here until 2 or 3 a.m.,” Rodriguez said, adding that the cemetery was only open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, so her family had tried to make the most of it by spending all day at their loved ones’ tombs.
“It’s not the same anymore,” she said.
For her part, Morales said her family made it a priority to visit her deceased mother and mother-in-law, but she thought it was conscientious on the part of the city to cancel the street fair.
“The fair isn’t so important to me. What’s worth most is each person visiting their deceased,” Morales said.
Necessary or illogical?
A few graves at the Panteón Nacional appeared recently cleaned on Wednesday, with fresh flowers adorning the tombstones and lit candles resting atop others.
A few families, like Daniel Rivera’s, softly chatted as they started clearing the fallen leaves and piles of dirt that had gathered on their loved one’s grave.
“Since many (relatives) live in Tucson, we try to come here about two or three times a year, mainly on Día de los Muertos,” Rivera said, adding that he believed it was the right decision to close the cemeteries in light of the pandemic and rising numbers. “I think it’s necessary. With the way things are right now, I think it’s best to not gather in large groups with the virus around us.”
Instead, Rivera visited his deceased sister with his brother and a family friend, cleaning her grave and leaving it adorned with a pink-and-purple wreath.
Perez and Rodriguez, on the other hand, were dubious about how effective the cemetery closures would be in preventing the spread of the coronavirus if large gatherings are still going on elsewhere.
“What use is it to close the cemeteries if we still can still hear the neighborhood parties?” Rodriguez said.
Perez added that movie theaters, clubs and restaurants are still open to large groups, and city buses are filled past capacity as they shuttle people from place to place.
She noted that only a few graves this week looked well taken care of, while the majority looked abandoned, meaning that not as many people would have gathered at the cemetery as the government was led to believe.
“I think it’s illogical on the government’s part to close down the cemeteries,” she said.
Still, after working at a funeral home during the peak of coronavirus infections this summer, Perez said this year’s Día de los Muertos would be remembered in a different, deeper way by many people, including herself, after she lost three family members to the disease.
“It’s a very sad thing and it’s something that makes a mark because we weren’t expecting any of this. From one day to another, everything in life changed,” she said.