Last Friday, as a crisp wind cut through the December air, the Perez-Jackson family was back in town.
Like many folks with local roots, cousins Richard “Ricky” Jackson and Donna Jackson-Houston grew up in Nogales, but later moved away. Richard lives in Tucson, Donna in Pomona, Calif. They have other relatives throughout Arizona and California.
These days, they don’t have any relatives left in town, but there’s a small monument that they’d come to visit last week.
Attached to an unassuming fence at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Santa Cruz Street, just south of the State Route 82 overpass, a plaque donated by the Perez-Jackson family pays tribute to the Grand Avenue School, a K-8 school for Black children in Nogales that operated from 1928-1952.
Richard’s father John Jackson (Donna’s uncle) attended the school as a child, before starting his own family in Nogales.
Over the years, John took care of the plaque, which is dated February 1996, but he recently moved to Tucson.
The Jacksons were back to spruce up the site, which also features a four-color rainbow painted on the concrete beneath the plaque. Richard and his wife Rayette had brought brushes and paints – red, yellow, green and black. He brushed off the concrete slab and, taking a knee, got to work.
With a few strokes of the felt paintbrushes, the family laid another layer of color on the site that pays tribute to an era of Nogales – and their family’s – history.
“Since he’s (John) not able to really do it anymore, we’re the next generation to oversee that,” Richard said.
The unique rainbow is meant to represent the mixed cultural heritage of Black families in Nogales, explained Richard, noting that he spent many childhood summers at a Sonoran ranch owned by his mother’s family. The inner black band is for their Black identity; the red and green for the Mexican flag.
They’d been hoping to come in the summer, but decided to hold off on traveling due to concerns about COVID-19. This month, they decided it was the right time to make the trip they’d been planning for a long time.
“It’s the 25th anniversary, so we were definitely going to make it,” said Donna, who returned with her husband Melvin and children Melvin and Ryan – a college sophomore and high school student, respectively. “So we’re here, with masks and everything, but we were talking about this for years, to come back and paint the rainbow.”
Family history
The Jacksons first arrived to the local area in the early 20th century as one of the many Black military families stationed at Camp Little, a U.S. Army outpost on the west side of the city. Lucius Jackson, John’s father, moved to Nogales from Atlanta as a soldier in the 25th Infantry, according to a story by former NI reporter George McQueen published in 2005.
The military encampment was closed in 1933, but several notable Nogalians were associated with the station.
Jazz legend Charles Mingus was born there in 1922, though his family moved shortly after his birth. George Biggs, a member of the legendary all-Black Tuskegee Airmen and veteran of three wars, was born in Nogales after his father was posted to Camp Little in 1918.
Biggs, who spent much of his life in Nogales, also attended the Grand Avenue School, which was eventually renamed after one of its students, Frank Reed, who was killed in World War II.
And then there were the Jacksons.
Lucius lived in a home on East Street, a stone’s throw from the U.S.-Mexico border, where John grew up and Richard and Donna would visit their grandparents. Their grandmother, Angela Perez Jackson, was from northern Mexico. Though Angela’s grandchildren don’t share her family name, Donna asked that this story refer to the family as the Perez-Jacksons, in honor of Angela’s roots.
John told McQueen for the 2005 story that many Black families left town after the war years, but his parents stayed in Nogales “because my mother and father had set their roots here.”
After attending the Grand Avenue School and Nogales High School, John went on to become a prominent member of the community, joining the Arizona National Guard, participating in the local Kiwanis Club and serving on the Nogales City Council.
Raising her own family far away from Nogales, Donna said she was happy to be able to share some of her experiences with her husband and kids.
“The pride I have and the wonderful memories… I want to share that with my family and my sons,” she said last week.
Still, the plaque itself commemorates a school that segregated Black students from their peers, a racist institution in local and national history.
“You can’t forget your history,” Donna said. “We build upon that, we make changes where necessary, but that’s our history.”
For now, the cousins are focused on how to keep their family’s history alive in Nogales and say they’ll be back to keep the rainbow’s colors bright in years to come.
Richard said maintaining the connection to their hometown means carrying on what the older Perez-Jacksons started.
“That’s what our grandparents (taught) us to do,” he said.