Castro Home

The Castro Home on Crawford Street in Nogales, seen here in February 2023.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Relatives of the late Gov. Raul H. Castro and his wife Patricia Castro are suing the University of Arizona, accusing the UA of breach of contract and unjust enrichment for its decision to sell the Castro Home in Nogales rather than turning it into a border studies center, as it had promised.

The civil complaint, filed March 30 at Santa Cruz County Superior Court, asks a judge to issue an injunction prohibiting the university from selling the historic home and rescinding the agreement under which the heirs donated the property. The plaintiffs also request monetary damages, with the amount to be determined at trial.



