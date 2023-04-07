Relatives of the late Gov. Raul H. Castro and his wife Patricia Castro are suing the University of Arizona, accusing the UA of breach of contract and unjust enrichment for its decision to sell the Castro Home in Nogales rather than turning it into a border studies center, as it had promised.
The civil complaint, filed March 30 at Santa Cruz County Superior Court, asks a judge to issue an injunction prohibiting the university from selling the historic home and rescinding the agreement under which the heirs donated the property. The plaintiffs also request monetary damages, with the amount to be determined at trial.
The complaint was filed on behalf of plaintiffs Beth Castro, the Castros’ daughter and her parents’ personal representative, and Don Daley III, the Castros’ grandson and trustee.
Their suit says the Castros purchased a residence in Nogales in 2003 through their Raul H. and Patricia M. Castro Revokable Trust. The tufa-stone home, constructed in 1910, is located at 429 W. Crawford St. in the Crawford Hill Historic Residential District of downtown.
Raul Castro died in April 2015 at the age of 98. He had been born in Cananea, Sonora, and emigrated to Arizona with his family when he was a boy. In 1974, he was elected governor of Arizona, and remains the only Latino to serve in the office. Patricia Castro, who relocated to San Diego after her husband’s passing, died in October 2018.
According to his descendants’ lawsuit, after Raul Castro’s death, representatives from the UA approached the family to propose a border studies program that would be housed in the Castro Home. The family eventually agreed to donate the property as the site of the Raúl H. and Patricia M. Castro Border Studies and Outreach Center, and authorized the university to use the family’s name and image to promote the project.
“The Castro Family entered the agreement, in large part, because they (wanted) to dedicate the Castro Home to an important cause, such as the Border Studies Program, which would uplift the border community in Santa Cruz County,” the complaint says.
The donation was formalized, via the Raul H. and Patricia M. Castro Revokable Trust, on July 8, 2016, and the UA began to develop and raise funds for the center.
“The university advertised the Border Studies Program to the public, which garnered significant media attention and excitement from community members and elected officials,” the complaint says, adding that Beth Castro appeared in UA media promoting the center, donated artwork to be used in the border studies program, and took part in tours of the home for the university’s students and stakeholders.
The NI covered several events and announcements as the project appeared to move forward. For example, UA faculty, educators and community members gathered in Nogales in May 2017 to kick off a fundraising campaign for the Castro Border Studies and Outreach Center. John Paul Jones, the dean of the UA College of Social and Behavioral Sciences (SBS), which was leading the project, estimated that renovation would begin in January 2018, and the center would be ready to open that fall.
“This community is ready for this house now,” Jones said at the event.
Also in 2018, SBS said it had received a $350,000 grant from ArtPlace America to develop a youth leadership program at the facility.
The original SBS concept for the border studies center was described as “a UArizona hub in the region for student training, faculty research and community partnerships.” UA leaders promised educational and cultural events for local residents, and renderings of the future center showed features such as a library and conference space, where people from both sides of Ambos Nogales might meet and share ideas.
Poor upkeep
The SBS went quiet with updates for several years, and when the NI reached out in September 2022 for an update, a spokesperson said only that “various groups at the University of Arizona are meeting to assess next steps,” and promised “more details within the year.”
Finally, on Feb. 16, 2023, the UA announced that it planned to sell the Castro Home and donate the proceeds to an existing scholarship under the former governor’s name, which awards funds to students pursuing international relations, local politics or Latin American studies.
“We believe the best way for us to honor (Castro) is to invest in students,” Lori Poloni-Staudinger, the current SBS dean, said in a news release announcing the sale.
For their part, Beth Castro and Daley allege in their lawsuit that the decision to sell the house violated the pre-existing agreement.
Still, by the end of March, the 7,840-square-foot home, featuring six bedrooms, five baths and views across the border into Mexico, was listed for sale at $300,000.
The UA cited restoration costs as a major barrier in completing the Border Studies Center project. In 2017, SBS estimated it would require $650,000 to restore and renovate the building. But over the course of the pandemic, SBS said in its Feb. 16 press release, the estimated costs had “tripled.”
The lawsuit filed by Beth Castro and Daley blamed the university for the deteriorating condition of the structure.
“The Castro Home is in a state of severe disrepair, caused by the university’s failure to maintain the property,” it alleges. “For example, extensive mold damage has occurred, due to the University’s failure to repair leaks in the roof. In addition, there is extensive termite damage, which the university has ignored, making the entire exterior unsafe for use.”
Community members have complained about the state of the home, believing that the family had left it that way, the complaint alleges, adding: “The university’s failure to maintain the Castro Home has caused loss of property value, and returning the Castro Home to its state at the time of the agreement will require significant funds.”
Members of the UA’s University Communications department did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.