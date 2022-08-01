For the first time in Nogales, survivors of abuse will have a place in the community to receive the medical and counseling services they need under one roof.
Last Friday morning, a crowd of public officials, community leaders and volunteers gathered outside the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the new Nogales Family Safety Center.
“The Nogales Family Safety Center was created out of concern for victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, trafficking and child abuse who do not have access to high-quality, integrated systems of care,” said Marie Fordney, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona in Tucson, which is operating the Nogales center with funding from several partners.
Fordney said this is the first time such a facility has been available to sexual assault survivors in Santa Cruz County.
“Until now, service providers and investigators operated independently, and victims were made to travel all the way to Tucson to receive some services, like the specialized medical care that is needed for sexual assault,” she said.
In a news release, Amber Divens of Mercy Care, one of the organizations that funded the Nogales Family Safety Center, said: “This benefits the patient by removing a barrier to care, and it will help law enforcement in their efforts to prosecute perpetrators of violence.”
Sheriff David Hathaway also pointed out the problem of deputies having to take victims up to Tucson forensic examinations. And he praised the collaborative effort that brought the center to fruition.
“We’re the smallest county in Arizona, we all rely on each other, we don’t have huge budgets so we have to do cooperative arrangements like this,” Hathaway said.
Calming environment
According to the news release, the center is staffed by a nurse practitioner specially trained in forensic sexual assault examinations, as well as a trained forensic interviewer and victim advocates.
The center is located at the Sheriff’s Office, but features a notably non-law enforcement decor. The family room is filled with toys, books and crayons for children. The interview room, painted in neutral colors, is furnished with soft-textured furniture with fluffy stuffed animals standing guard.
Fordney said those spaces are meant to connect victims with the services they need – such as meeting with a therapist or being interviewed by a forensic interviewer – while also creating a sense of calmness so that they don’t continue to live the trauma.
“What (survivors) are doing here is telling you about something that they don’t really want to be talking about,” she said. “Once you get into each space, and the child can get their whole story, they become kids again. It’s the most amazing feeling to rekindle someone’s hope.”
The center also features a private examination room outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment as well as a waiting area.
County Attorney George Silva praised the Sheriff’s Office’s involvement with the project.
“They understand the value of how important it is to interact with our community. That’s the kind of law enforcement our community has,” he said.
Long time coming
The Nogales Family Safety Center has been in development for 15 years.
“It’s been a work in progress for so long,” said local advocate Noemi Elizalde, who serves as the Children’s Advocacy Center’s mobile program director.
According to Elizalde, talks of having a local family safety center began as early as 2007. However plans to move forward with the center were put on standby.
Finally, collaborations and partnerships among various organizations restarted the movement to create the Nogales Safety Center.
Funding for the center was provided by a variety of organizations across Arizona including Mercy Care, the University of Arizona College of Nursing, and the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith, and Family.
“It’s just so beautiful to have the entire community come together and be for the cause,” Elizalde said.
Fordney called the new center “just the beginning.”
“Like our sister center in Tucson, the Nogales Family Safety Center is starting in borrowed space, with a very small staff,” she said. “But our shared vision is to have a stand-alone center where we gather as partners with those we serve to find a path to healing.”