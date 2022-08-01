Purchase Access

For the first time in Nogales, survivors of abuse will have a place in the community to receive the medical and counseling services they need under one roof. 

Last Friday morning, a crowd of public officials, community leaders and volunteers gathered outside the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the new Nogales Family Safety Center. 

Marie

Marie Fordney, executive director of the Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center, describes the new Family Safety Center Nogales as a vital resource for treating child survivors of abuse.
Exam chair

An exam room, funded by non-profit Mercy Health in Tucson, is one of several components of the newly established Family Safety Center in Nogales.
Noemi

Noemi Elizalde, mobile advocacy program coordinator for the Children's Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona.


