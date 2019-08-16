More than a year since a Kino Springs man’s death was ruled a homicide, authorities remain tight-lipped about the progress of the investigation, frustrating the victim’s loved ones as they wait and hope for closure.
The body of 67-year-old Truman Lee Nelson was found on the front porch of his home on Driftwood Circle on June 10, 2018 after his son requested the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office conduct a welfare check when he was unable to reach his father.
An autopsy report was completed three days later, concluding that the death was a homicide. At the time, the Sheriff’s Office declined to share the specific cause of death due to concerns about the integrity of the investigation.
Since then, local authorities haven’t offered any new details about the case, citing the ongoing investigation.
“It’s obviously still an active and open investigation at this point, but I don’t have anything to disclose or any updated information,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Santiago Gonzales said this week, adding: “If we did have any new leads, that’s not something we would be disclosing at this point, just because it might jeopardize the investigation.”
That reluctance to share information has been difficult for Nelson’s loved ones, who have been dealing with “heartache, worry and frustration” over the lack of answers, the victim’s daughter-in-law Jennifer Nelson told the NI on Tuesday.
“It’s been very hard on everybody, especially my husband – he’s the one who’s taken it the hardest. It’s also been very hard on my kids,” she said. “It’s very hard to comfort my husband and my children when I can’t give them answers.”
The most communication her family has had with local authorities, Jennifer Nelson said, was when her husband – Nelson’s son – was ruled out as a suspect shortly after the investigation began.
When she reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information last October, she said, the authorities declined to provide any specific updates due to the ongoing investigation and added that the report had been handed over to the County Attorney’s Office.
Her family hasn’t heard from either entity since then, she said.
Deputy County Attorney Kim Hunley declined to provide the NI with an update on Tuesday afternoon, saying that the case is still under investigation.
“We haven’t heard anything and I think it makes this even more frustrating because it feels like we’re never going to get any closure and nobody cares,” Jennifer Nelson said. “Even if they could call us… send a letter or something. I understand that they don’t have a lot to go by, but just something to tell us that they’re still investigating and it’s still ongoing.”
She added that her husband had previously reached out to his father’s neighbors in hopes of finding useful information for the investigation. And he has already notified authorities of the small details he was able to gather.
However, she said, it’s difficult for her family to begin an independent investigation due to them living out of town and having limited financial resources.
She asked members of the community to contact local authorities if they have any information that might be related to Nelson’s death.
“Even the smallest thing that could help in the investigation, even if they think it’s nothing, because for us it could be a huge thing that could be overlooked,” she said.
Anyone with information about the case can call the Sheriff’s Office at (520) 761-7869, and speak with Sgt. Gonzales, or Sgt. Oscar Peña in the Criminal Investigations Division. Callers can remain anonymous.