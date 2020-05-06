Nearly a year after a Nogales woman died in a car crash on Mariposa Road, the decision whether to charge the driver suspected of causing the crash has been turned over to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
In an emailed statement, Deputy County Attorney Liliana Ortega said that her office “decided to refer the case to the AG’s Office after consulting with the victim’s husband in order to alleviate some issues that he had with the case. We felt that the circumstances warranted review by an outside agency.”
Maria Gonzalez, 43, died after the Hyundai Santa Fe she was driving was hit by a Ford Expedition on Mariposa Road on June 14, 2019. Two other occupants of Gonzalez’s vehicle were treated for injuries.
At the time of the crash, Nogales Police Department Cpl. Oscar Mesta said that a preliminary investigation had revealed that the driver of the Expedition was possibly texting or using social media when his SUV crossed the median and drove into oncoming traffic, eventually colliding head-on with the other vehicle.
In February, Ortega said her office had issued subpoenas to Sprint and Whatsapp for records related to the suspect’s cell phone, and had also sent the device to a third party to try to access its contents.
Katie Conner, a spokeswoman for the AG’s Office, told the NI the case had been transferred in April “to avoid appearance of a conflict of interest.”
Gonzalez’s husband did not immediately respond to an email asking what issues he had raised about the case or whether the transfer would resolve his concerns.
Initial charges for speeding, reckless driving, and failure to drive on the right side of the road were filed against the suspect in Nogales Municipal Court, but were dismissed last July as the investigation continued.
Conner wouldn’t comment on whether the state prosecutors would conduct any additional investigation on top of that carried out by NPD. Speaking last week, she said that no decision had been made on whether to file charges.
The crash occurred just weeks after a local ordinance prohibiting hand-held device use while driving went into effect. NPD said it began enforcing the ordinance on June 1, 2019 and was planning to begin issuing citations for violations the following month.