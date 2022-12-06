When Daniel Gamez’s office received a call from someone asking what to do about a suspicious package found near a government building in Hermosillo, Sonora, the instructions they gave were fairly simple: Don’t open the box.

Luckily, Gamez said, the package turned out to be harmless. Earlier that day, he found out, health services employees had been at the building, where they’d left the package by mistake.

Officers, amazon bomb

Officers examine a model of a homemade explosive during an FBI training circuit in Rio Rico Friday.
Hazmat

FBI personnel demonstrate decontamination methods during a training last Friday at Rio Rico Fire Station #2.
Sobeira

Sobeira Castro, Santa Cruz County’s new emergency management director, discusses explosive devices with other first responders.


