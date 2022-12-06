When Daniel Gamez’s office received a call from someone asking what to do about a suspicious package found near a government building in Hermosillo, Sonora, the instructions they gave were fairly simple: Don’t open the box.
Luckily, Gamez said, the package turned out to be harmless. Earlier that day, he found out, health services employees had been at the building, where they’d left the package by mistake.
“Every kind of information counts,” said Gamez, who oversees emergency response for Sonora’s Department of Civil Protection.
At the Rio Rico Fire District Station No. 2 last Thursday morning, Gamez joined dozens of first responders to participate in a days-long training circuit with the FBI. Some attendees were local – based in Santa Cruz County – while others had traveled from Agua Prieta and San Luis Rio Colorado at either end of Sonora’s border with Arizona, as well as from the neighboring Mexican state of Chihuahua.
The training, which was organized by Protección Civil Sonora and Santa Cruz County, focused on weapons of mass destruction, briefing first responders on homemade explosives, dangerous chemicals, and decontamination methods. It was the third annual binational training held in the county.
Sonora, Gamez said, has not experienced a major event involving weapons of mass destruction.
“We hope that it never happens, because it’s never happened on Sonoran territory, but to be prepared, in case,” he said.
Pipe bombs and novelty grenades
Federal and state officials warned on Thursday that explosive devices could be constructed with completely legal materials, like PVC pipe and firework powder.
Joshua Corn, a technician with the Pima Regional Bomb Squad, gestured toward a model of a package bomb – a switch and cluster of wires connected to a grenade body.
“This is a very popular IED design globally. The Unabomber used it,” he explained, referring to a string of lethal bombings a former college professor facilitated between the 1970s and 1990s.
“It takes someone opening it up to make it go off,” added Nathan Krombeen, a trooper with the Department of Public Safety.
Other devices can seem suspicious, but turn out to be less threatening, Krombeen said – for example, novelty grenades, which can be purchased online.
“They’re never designed to be a real grenade, they’re designed to be a decoration,” he added.
Still, they closely resemble real grenades, Krombeen said, with the exception of a small hole at the bottom that alleviates pressure.
“If I get one of these calls,” he added, “the first thing I’m doing is checking the bottom.”
Several yards away, an FBI agent wore a hazmat suit as personnel demonstrated responsible decontamination. And inside the fire station, agents examined everyday chemical products like cold medicine, brake fluid and kerosene – products that could be used to create narcotics or explosive devices.
Staying prepared
On Sept. 1, an unidentified package was discovered in a Nogales hotel – prompting evacuations at the Best Western on West Shell Drive. Nearby businesses were also evacuated as the package was examined.
The suspicious object turned out not to be a threat.
“The device was determined to be some type of electrical component from the 1940s and is not a danger to anyone,” said Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez at the time.
Speaking last Thursday, Gamez, the director from Protección Civil Sonora, emphasized that reacting quickly was the better choice.
“It’s better to have a suspicion that isn’t anything, than to trust, and then have it be a real risk,” he added.
Sobeira Castro, who was appointed Santa Cruz County’s emergency management director earlier this year, darted between different workshops Thursday, interpreting lectures into Spanish for Mexican first responders.
Reached the following morning, Castro said she found the training useful for responders on both sides of the border – particularly when learning to process important details in the midst of an emergency.
“More simply, it is knowing what is going on around you,” she added.