The U.S. Border Patrol said its agents arrested 24 people and seized nearly two pounds of fentanyl while busting up a smuggling operation in Nogales last Friday morning.
A dispatch report shows that the Border Patrol called the Nogales Police Department at 8:35 a.m. that day to report that two suspected undocumented immigrants had gotten into a vehicle that headed down La Castellana Drive on the east side of the city.
In a news release, the Border Patrol said agents responded to a request from NPD to identify undocumented passengers involved in a traffic stop and determined that the driver of a Honda sedan, a U.S. permanent resident, was smuggling two undocumented Mexican nationals. All three were arrested.
According to the Border Patrol, after agents secured the scene, they learned that human smugglers were holding other undocumented people at a nearby house associated with the Honda.
Special agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, along with Border Patrol agents, went to the home and discovered 21 undocumented Mexican nationals inside.
In addition, the agents reportedly found and seized nearly two pounds of fentanyl from the home.
The driver of the Honda was charged with human smuggling, and one of the undocumented individuals whom the Border Patrol said had been identified as a gang member during a previous arrest is facing prosecution for felony immigration violations.
The other arrestees were set to be processed for immigration violations and sent back to Mexico under Title 42, a rule that officials say allows for rapid “expulsions” during a public health crisis, the Border Patrol said.