Federal law enforcement is accusing Nogales-based consultant and draftsman Luis Manuel Flores of facilitating a $2,000 bribe paid to a Santa Cruz County official in exchange for “fixing” a property owner’s tax bill.
Court records show that Flores, 62, was arrested on Jan. 27 and released the following day on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear again at U.S. District Court in Tucson on Thursday.
According to a complaint sworn out by an FBI agent on Jan. 28, Flores performed work on behalf of an unnamed co-conspirator described as “a large property owner in Southern Arizona.”
The alleged co-conspirator, identified in the complaint as Person A, owned two warehouses with a large cement parcel between them. The cement parcel was subject to its own tax assessment separate from the warehouses, and was valued at more than $1 million, the complaint states.
For several months leading up to March 2020, the property owner allegedly complained to an official in the Santa Cruz County government about having to pay taxes on the cement parcel “because it essentially served as a parking lot for the warehouses,” the complaint alleges.
The official, identified in the complaint only as Public Official 1, is described as “an elected official and agent of Santa Cruz County with authority over property valuations for purposes of assessing taxes.”
The complaint alleges that on or about March 11, 2020, the county official told the property owner that he would look into “fixing” the cement parcel. Two days later, the official allegedly told the property owner that he would see what he could do “about the cement” and then “settle” with him. The property owner reportedly responded: “That’s fine.”
The official then allegedly met with Flores on March 16, 2020 and told Flores that he could “fix the cement” for the property owner in exchange for a “milanesa.” The FBI agent added a parenthetical note to the complaint stating that “milenesa” is slang for $1,000.
Flores allegedly responded that he would “arrange that for you today,” adding: “I am expert at that,” and “nobody beats me at that (expletive).”
The complaint says that Flores confirmed with the official that the value of the cement parcel would be reduced so the owner would pay less in taxes, and reiterated that he'd approach the property owner that day. He reportedly said he'd likely have the “paper” for the official by the weekend, and added: “You know that I am awesome at that.”
Then on March 19, 2020, the county official allegedly met with Flores at Flores’ office in Nogales, where Flores told him that he talked to “the friend” and told him about the official’s “proposition” regarding the $1,000.
According to the complaint, Flores responded: “He sent you two,” and handed the official an envelope containing $2,000 in cash.
The county official then allegedly asked Flores if he told the property owner that the official was “going to arrange the cement thing for him.” Flores reportedly responded: “Yes, he was very pleased. I explained it to him.”
The official replied, “Okay, so then we are agreed that I will arrange it for him.” Flores said: “Yes, it’s all set,” according to the complaint.
The complaint describes the official as being an elected officer of Santa Cruz County “with authority over property valuations for purposes of assessing taxes.” Only one member of the County Assessor’s Office is elected, and in March 2020, Felipe Fuentes was the elected assessor.
Fuentes, who retired in April 2020, did not answer multiple phone calls this week or respond to a text message.
The NI met with Flores at his business, Arizona Consultants and Associates, on Wednesday. He declined to comment on the case, saying he was awaiting Thursday’s court hearing in Tucson, which is meant, in part, to determine who will represent him.
Asked if charges were going to be filed against the county official and/or property owner described in Flores’ complaint, or against anyone else connected to the alleged conspiracy, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed that no other charges had been filed as of Tuesday, but said she couldn’t comment on whether there would be more charges filed in the future.