A sliver of a new federal spending bill will go toward a feasibility study for renovations at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in downtown Nogales.
It marks a turning point in the mission to modernize the port, something local residents and leaders have been urging for years.
“That study is the first step in a long process,” said Jaime Chamberlain, chairman of the Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority.
Speaking to the NI Wednesday, Chamberlain lauded the allocation, something he said the port authority has been pushing. Still, he acknowledged, the actual modernization of the port could take years.
President Joe Biden signed a $1.5 trillion omnibus bill into law on Tuesday. The spending package spans thousands of pages, its projects ranging from foreign aid for Ukraine to opioid use prevention.
And, tucked into the spending plan is $500,000, allocated for a study on DeConcini. The study will be conducted under the U.S. General Services Administration, according to the offices of Arizona Sens. Kyrsten and Mark Kelly, who said they also pushed for the allocation. The latter visited the port last summer.
“After hearing directly from local leaders and businesses in Nogales, and experiencing the wait times to cross at DeConcini firsthand, it’s clear that the port’s facilities could benefit from upgrades,” Kelly said in a statement to the NI.
The news comes about a year after the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors penned a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, requesting the study in order to move ahead with a modernization plan. In the February, 2021 letter, supervisors cited a consistent decline in pedestrian crossings at DeConcini.
The supervisors attributed that decline to poor infrastructure and understaffing at the port. The drop in crossings, they went on to say, battered the local economy – long before the COVID- 19 pandemic even materialized.
“We have been requesting this (study) for years,” the supervisors wrote at the time, “and the situation simply grows worse by day.”
This past Wednesday – about a year after signing that letter – District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker said the new allocation was a victory for activity at the port.
“I think better infrastructure downtown will facilitate pedestrian crossings, and also passenger vehicle crossings,” he said.
Problems at the port
In 1966, the General Services Administration (GSA) oversaw construction of the building that now comprises the Deconcini Port of Entry. Then, in 1994, GSA added structural improvements, according to federal reports.
Since then, the port – and the area around it – has seen considerable wear and tear: Flooding. Nearby illicit tunnels. Millions of pedestrian and vehicular crossings.
During the 2014 monsoon season, gushing floodwaters forced a closure of the DeConcini port. In 2019, a tunnel was discovered near one of the port’s vehicular lanes. At the time, U.S. Customs and Border Protection called it “a partial collapse of a previously remediated tunnel,” which recalled an incident in 2010 when tunneling caused a passenger bus to break through the pavement at the facility.
And long lines at Deconcini, the only 24-hour port in Nogales, are often another reality for residents and travelers – prompting years of outcry and calls for an overhaul.
“I think wait times were an issue as well,” Chamberlain said. “There were many, many years where we were understaffed at our ports of entry.”
What’s more, federal data has shown declines in recent years concerning inbound pedestrian crossings in Nogales. In 2008, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics recorded more than 6.5 million inbound crossings. By 2012, that number had dipped below 3.3 million crossings. In later years, crossing statistics fluctuated for pedestrians – for example, an increase was recorded between 2016 and 2017 – but numbers plummeted once again when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and non-essential travel was banned for non-U.S. citizens.
Other nearby ports are already in the process of receiving improvements. To the west, federal officials have already completed an environmental review for renovations of the San Luis Port of Entry, according to the GSA. And to the east, the GSA has already announced plans and funding for a new port in Douglas.
Chamberlain said those projects, like a potential update to DeConcini, will benefit communities across the board.
“Making San Luis and making Douglas ... is only an advantage to all of us,” he said. “And San Luis and Douglas will support us and (have) supported us.”
But such projects don’t come cheaply. The work in San Luis and Douglas is expected to cost at least $315 million, and the federal government recently shelled out approximately $200 million to overhaul another border-crossing facility in Nogales: the Mariposa Port of Entry.
Chamberlain acknowledged that the feasibility study is one chapter of a many-layered process. More funding, he added, could be warranted before the study of DeConcini even concludes.
“If experience has taught us anything, it’s that you do a feasibility study for GSA, and it gets changed a couple of times,” he said. “You have to tweak it a little bit.”
The GSA said it hopes to award the contract for the feasibility study in Fiscal Year 2023.